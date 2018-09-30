Blackhawks’ Brent Seabrook could help Henri Jokiharju adjust to NHL

Brent Seabrook is congratulated by teammates after scoring a first period goal against the Detroit Red Wings during a preseason game at the United Center on September 25, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. | Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Blackhawks defenseman Brent Seabrook can relate to 19-year-old Henri Jokiharju. He knows what it’s like to be one of the youngest rookies on an NHL roster as he made his NHL debut when he was 20.

“I remember my first game I was minus-3 or four,” said Seabrook, who was actually minus-1 with an assist in his NHL debut on Oct. 5, 2005. “I didn’t know if I could play in the league. You know, it’s a different game, it’s a fast game, it’s exciting.”

Seabrook said he looked to veteran defenseman Adrian Aucoin and Jassen Cullimore for advice during his first season. But some of the greatest lessons as to how to be an elite NHL defenseman, Seabrook said, came from simply watching them.

“I was young once, too — a long, long time ago in this league,” Seabrook said. “I think as a young guy for myself it’s just watching the older guys. … You take traits and see how they do things and how they get themselves in trouble, how they get themselves out of trouble.”

With 13 seasons of experience and more than 1,000 games under his belt, Seabrook, a three-time Stanley Cup champion is the type of player Jokiharju can look up to for help. And Seabrook hopes he can be a mentor for him.

“Whatever we can [do to] help,” Seabrook said, “we want to help.”

But Jokiharju has already shown flashes of his potential. At the start of training camp, coach Joel Quenneville was hesitant to think a young defenseman like Jokiharju would be ready for the high-speed and hard-hitting NHL. But Jokiharju quickly proved him wrong.

“I liked his game,” Quenneville said of Jokiharju after the Hawks’ 4-1 win over the Blue Jackets on Saturday. “We like the way he participates in the attack, good patience with the puck in the offensive zone as well. He’ll learn a lot about how to cover, little situations for a defenseman to improve upon, containment, influencing and that consistency with how he defends is only going to enhance his game.”

Said Seabrook: “It’s impressive to see a kid come in at a young age like that and come in and play as well as he has at training camp. And hopefully he’ll continue to get better and help us out.”

Last season, Jokiharju was one of the top defensemen in the Western Hockey League, totaling 12 goals and 71 points. Now he’ll look to carry his talents to the NHL.

Seabrook has been impressed with the natural ability Jokiharju possesses, but he also realizes that like any rookie there are going to be growing pains.

“He’s good,” Seabrook said. “He’s smooth, the way he handles the puck, the way he skates. I think his skating it’s a lot different than mine. I got to play a lot more positionally, he can get himself in a little bit of trouble and make up for it.”

And Quenneville believes this is only the beginning for Jokiharju, a first-round draft pick in 2017.

“He can only get better,” Quenneville said.

While Jokiharju previously said he hasn’t really thought about opening night yet, Seabrook expects the young Finn will be excited.

“Exhibition is an exhibition, but that first regular-season game is pretty special,” Seabrook said. “I’m sure he’ll have some nerves come Thursday.”

And Seabrook made it clear there’s nothing wrong with being a little nervous. At 33, he still gets game-day jitters.

“I’d be lying if I said I didn’t get nervous [for games],” Seabrook said. “It’s just human nature.”