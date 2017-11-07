Blackhawks to ‘host’ 2019 Winter Classic at Notre Dame

The Blackhawks are headed outdoors. Yet again.

The NHL is expected to announce that the Hawks will “host” the Bruins at Notre Dame Stadium for the 2019 Winter Classic. Barstool Sports reported that it’s a done deal, while a league source said an official announcement is expected in the coming weeks.

This will be the Hawks’ league-leading fourth Winter Classic (after 2009 at Wrigley Field, 2015 at Nationals Park in Washington and 2017 at Busch Stadium in St. Louis) and sixth outdoor game total (2014 at Soldier Field and 2016 at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis). Eight teams have never played outdoors, and 10 more have only played once.

While the Hawks are very TV-friendly, the outdoors haven’t been very Hawks-friendly — they’re 1-4-0 in outdoor games.

Moms away

The Hawks will take their moms on the upcoming trip to Philadelphia and Raleigh, North Carolina. Every year, they take their fathers or mothers on a trip.

“Pretty exciting,” Patrick Kane said. “It’s obviously cool for the moms to come on the trip and see what it’s all about and be with their sons, as well. My mom’s been a big part of my life and a big part of the reason I got to where I am. So it’s always fun to just hang out with her. Nowadays, with getting older and having other things, and [with her being] back home in Buffalo, we don’t get to hang out as much.”

Roster report

Gustav Forsling practiced Tuesday and is expected to be back in the lineup Thursday in Philadelphia. Forsling has missed three games since suffering an apparent head injury in Colorado on Oct. 28. With Forsling returning, coach Joel Quenneville said he planned to move Jan Rutta back to his natural right side. That could mean a fourth healthy scratch in just 16 games for Connor Murphy.

