Blackhawks C Marcus Kruger sidelined by concussion, out vs. Dallas, Colorado

Concussions continue to wreck the Blackhawks’ lineup, and center Marcus Kruger is the latest to go down. He will not travel for the team’s upcoming trip to Dallas and Colorado.

Kruger left the ice in the second period of tonight’s 2-1 win over Nashville after taking an inadvertent elbow to the face from Ryan Hartman. He was bleeding as he skated off and did not return to the bench.

“I don’t know how many stitches, but he was bleeding pretty good,” coach Jeremy Colliton said.

In the past two weeks, the Hawks lost starting goalie Corey Crawford and center Artem Anisimov to concussions. Anisimov returned Tuesday; Crawford is on Injured Reserve and won’t play again until at least Dec. 27.

CHICAGO, IL - DECEMBER 18: Anthony Bitetto #2 of the Nashville Predators hits the ice under Marcus Kruger #16 of the Chicago Blackhawks at the United Center on December 18, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775220807

Kruger has four goals and one assist, and was averaging 10:52 of ice time heading into the Predators game.