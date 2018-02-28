Blackhawks call-up Matthew Highmore living the dream — and hoping it’ll last

Matthew Highmore had his best girl riding shotgun Monday when he got the call every young hockey player dreams of: The time for his NHL debut had arrived. The Rockford winger, who’ll take the ice with the Blackhawks Thursday in San Jose, pulled into a grocery-store parking lot and tried to catch his breath.

Then he looked over at his mom, Janice, who just happened to be visiting from Halifax, Nova Scotia.

“Overwhelmed,” he said, describing them both.

They got dad David on speaker phone and, for 15 minutes, had the conversation all three had long dreamed of having. Tears? Oh, yes. And then Highmore — who turned 22 on Tuesday — did the only thing a man in his position could do.

Matthew Highmore skates for the Blackhawks in a preseason game. (AP/Paul Vernon)

“Gathered myself and I got [into the store],” he said. “I had to pick up a couple of things for dinner, so I didn’t have a choice.”

These are strange times for the last-place Hawks, with the likes of Ryan Hartman and Tommy Wingels going — and, Tuesday, scoring goals in their first games with the Predators and Bruins, respectively — and Highmore coming aboard to help play out a season-ending stretch of 19 games that means what, exactly?

Some would say the answer is nothing.

“It’s not fun,” defenseman Duncan Keith said Wednesday at the team’s practice facility. “It’s frustrating. But it is what it is now.”

The Hawks aren’t laying their sticks down and calling it a season. Coach Joel Quenville is emphasizing the importance of playing “the right way” and the opportunity to play spoiler against 17 remaining opponents that are in the postseason hunt.

“It’s on all of us to be more competitive regardless of where we’re at [in the standings],” winger Brandon Saad said. “That’s the standard we have to have coming in every day.”

It’s not much of a rallying cry, but for the veterans on this team, it’s pretty much what they’ve got to work with.

But for Highmore, an undrafted player who logged five years with the same junior-hockey club in Quebec before reaching the AHL this season and leading Rockford in goals (21) and points (35) through 56 games, what’s left of the current campaign means everything. Whatever the Hawks look like a year from now — contender or pretender — Highmore is one of the young faces who hopes to be in the picture.

“I definitely wasn’t expecting this,” he said. “But it’s one of those things you work your whole life for. It’s just very special for this to happen. Initially you’re extremely happy, but then you realize — whoa, you’re going. And then you want to do the best you can do and have a chance to live your dream for a long time.”

Highmore, only 5-11 and 181 pounds, has his new locker at MB Ice Arena right next to that of another smaller guy, superstar Patrick Kane. He has friendships born in Rockford, or in Hawks training camp before that, with Vinnie Hinostroza, Erik Gustaffson, Tomas Jurco, Carl Dahlstrom.

In his first team practice after joining the team, Highmore skated on a line with Alex DeBrincat and Nick Schmaltz. During breaks, he chatted on the bench with rookie center David Kampf, who perhaps shared the story of scoring his first NHL goal in January on his 23rd birthday.

Highmore had a celebratory dinner Monday night in Rockford with a friend who shares his birthday. After a restless sleep, he arrived in Chicago of a mind to stay awhile. A meaningless March? Hardly.

