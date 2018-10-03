Blackhawks Cam Ward ready for challenge of filling in for Corey Crawford

Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Cam Ward (30) defends against Columbus Blue Jackets center Sam Vigneault (74) during the third period of an NHL hockey preseason game Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018, in Chicago. | Kamil Krzaczynski/Associated Press

The Blackhawks all know how vital of an entity goalie Corey Crawford is to them. Ask around the locker room and every player will say they miss him.

But they’ll also all say that his health is the top priority.

“Of course, we miss him but he has to recovery before he can come back,” defenseman Erik Gustafsson said.

Although Crawford has made strides over the last few weeks in his recovery from a concussion he suffered last season, it’s still uncertain when and at what capacity he’ll return to help the Hawks in the net this season. Coach Joel Quenneville predicted earlier this week that Crawford could potentially start the Hawks home game against the Coyotes on Oct. 18.

But even then, Crawford might not be a consistent starter while he deals with post-concussion symptoms, which he said earlier this week he’s not “100 percent clear” of yet.

With Crawford out for the foreseeable future, goalie Cam Ward, whom the Hawks signed to a one year deal this summer in free agency, has gotten the nod from Quenneville to start in net for the Hawks season opener on Thursday in Ottawa.

And it’s a honor he’s not taking lightly.

“A lot of fans are contingent on Crow and how he’s feeling and he’s clearly the No. 1 guy here and a big part of this organization,” Ward said. “So for the time being with him being out, obviously I knew there was a good chance of me starting opening night and I think it’s a great opportunity and one that I’m extremely excited for.”

But Ward isn’t the sole player stepping up in Crawford’s absence. Last season, the Hawks defense fell a part when Crawford was put on the injured reserve. With that in mind, Gustafsson said it’ll take a team effort to try and fill the void Crawford leaves with the team.

“It’s not just one guy, it’s a team thing,” Gustafsson said. “Corey’s a big, big part of this team and you see how much we need him.”

No distractions

Forward Patrick Kane won’t deny it. He’s seen the lists that excludes the Hawks from the playoffs.

“We all know in here no one’s picking us to either do well or be a playoff team or win the division,” Kane said. “So a little bit of chip on our shoulders.”

But Kane said it’s important that the team keeps that external noise out of the locker room.

“We’re kind of worrying about what’s happening inside this locker room, the internal make of this team,” he said. “So focusing on what we can control. We can’t control what people say or what they think or who they’re going to pick. But we can go on the ice and play.”

Dream come true

Defenseman Henri Jokiharju said he’s not nervous for his NHL debut on Thursday, but Quenneville is.

“I’ll have the butterflies for him,” Quenneville said. “That scenario, he’s a young kid and he has a lot of confidence.”

Jokiharju said he doesn’t want to make the moment “bigger than what it is.” But the 19-year-old from Finland is still more than excited for his childhood dream to come true.

“It’s going to be fun,” Jokiharju said. “I’ve waited like all my childhood to play in the NHL. It’s going to be huge … It’s one game for me but obviously this is the best time of my life. So I’m just going to enjoy it.”