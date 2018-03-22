Blackhawks-Canucks rivalry certainly isn’t what it used to be

A smile crept across Patrick Sharp’s face Thursday morning when the three-year blood-feud that was the Blackhawks-Canucks rivalry was brought up.

“Some of the most competitive series that we’ve been a part of, that’s for sure,” Sharp said of the 2009, 2010 and 2011 playoff battles that made the rivalry the sport’s best for three wild years. “There was some bad blood there, some hatred. And I think as time [went] on, maybe a little more respect has been shown. Two good teams and both had a chance to win.”

The rivalry conjures images of Dave Bolland harassing the Sedin twins with his special brand of obnoxiousness; of Ryan Kesler and Jonathan Toews in each other’s faces on a nightly basis; of Ben Smith’s overtime goal in Game 6 blowing the roof off the United Center and Chris Campoli’s turnover in overtime of Game 7 ending the Hawks’ Stanley Cup defense.

“We had some great runs with these guys, intense series and real close match-ups, as well,” Joel Quenneville said.

Dave Bolland eyes Vancouver's Daniel Sedin during a game on March 29, 2009. (Sun-Times file photo)

Thursday night’s game won’t quite have the same feel as those epic postseason encounters. The Canucks are dead last in the Western Conference, and the Hawks are dead last in the Central Division. It was two teams playing out the string, trying to find some meaning in a meaningless game.

Of the 40 players who dressed for Game 7 of the 2011 series, just seven will play in this one — Duncan Keith, Brent Seabrook, Patrick Kane, Sharp, Henrik Sedin, Daniel Sedin and Alexander Edler. That’s it. Heck, of the 20 Hawks who dressed for Tyler Motte’s last game in Chicago last January, only six are in the lineup Thursday night.

Nothing lasts forever, not in the salary-cap era, not in the parity-filled world of the NHL.

“It’s so much fun to come to this city and play in this rink,” Henrik Sedin said. “It’s my favorite road city, team and rink. It always brings out the best in us and them, as well. It’s too bad we’re both out of the playoffs. No one would’ve believed that a couple of years back, but that’s the way things go.”

Sharp hadn’t given the roster turnover much thought, but when it was mentioned before the game, he marveled at how different both teams look these days.

“It seems like every game we play, you look up and down the lineup and there’s new faces all through it,” he said. “This team, I guess you could say, has had quite a bit of turnover. Ours, as well. Not sure that rivalry’s as strong as it’s ever been, but it’s still got some good players over there and it should be a good game.”

A good game, maybe. Certainly not a great one. Or a memorable one. And if this one left both sides a little wanting, imagine what it’ll be like in a few weeks when 16 other teams are fighting for the Stanley Cup, under the kind of unimaginable pressure that professional athletes feed off of.

“It’s certainly a different game [in the playoffs], whether rivalries are created,” Quenneville said. “[Getting] deeper in series, you find out a lot about everybody in tough situations and you find a way — whether it’s lines, or the matchups, or finding different ways to come out on top. It’s always fun. The excitement of playing in this building in meaningful games is great.”

