Chris Kunitz brings championship experience, veteran versatility to Blackhawks

He’s won multiple Stanley Cups. He’s a former 30-goal scorer in the twilight of his career. He’s tight with several veteran Blackhawks. He’s made Chicago his adopted hometown. And he signed on the cheap for a chance to prolong his career in whichever role he’s needed.

Meet Chris Kunitz, next year’s Patrick Sharp.

“My wife’s from the suburbs,” Kunitz said after signing a one-year, $1-million contract with the Blackhawks on Sunday. “I think 10 or 11 of our summers, we’ve lived in Chicago. So our ties go back deep. We’ve had Stanley Cup parties there, we’ve done family reunions, we still have some family around the area. I’ve skated with a lot of the Blackhawks in the summer and trained with some of their guys — really familiar with some of the guys that played [at the] World Championships and Olympics, stuff of that nature. So we’re just excited to be part of an unbelievable organization that has a chance to win every single year.”

It seems unlikely that Kunitz — who will be 39 by the time the 2018-19 season starts — is the guy to put the Hawks back over the top after a miserable last-place campaign. The last of his six 20-goal seasons came in 2013-14, when he potted a career-high 35 goals as Sidney Crosby’s favorite linemate in Pittsburgh. But the veteran left wing feels he has plenty left in the tank, having played in 99 games with the Tampa Bay Lightning this past season — all 82 regular-season games and all 17 playoff contests

Chris Kunitz scored 13 goals in a checking-line role last season with the Lightning. (AP Photo)

Hawks general manager Stan Bowman was quick to point out that Kunitz managed to score 13 goals last season despite playing in a checking-line role in Tampa. And like Sharp, Kunitz can be used as some depth scoring in the bottom six, but can serve as a proven fallback option in the top six in a pinch. After all, Patrick Kane and Nick Schmaltz are still looking for a left wing.

“When I got to Tampa, [I] kind of learned the game from a different angle of maybe not being one of the go-to guys but being somebody that can move up and down the lineup [if] there are injuries or guys are hurt,” Kunitz said. “Obviously, coach Quenneville moves guys around quite a bit, so it’s intriguing on my side of it. You can go out and help your team win at any moment, and that’s kind of how I’ve looked at these last couple years of my career.”

With 263 goals in 966 career games, Kunitz should bring at least some offensive punch. But as a four-time champion (once with the Ducks and three times with the Penguins), Bowman believes the well-liked Kunitz can be just as valuable off the ice.

Bowman, who is trying to balance the win-now mentality of an aging core with the future potential of a promising group of young players, said a veteran such as Kunitz can help in less obvious ways than just on the scoresheet.

“We have some veteran players that have done some special things — obviously winning three Cups with the Blackhawks — but [we have to] help them a little bit,” Bowman said. “Sometimes everything falls on their shoulders, not only to lead the way but to mentor young players. That’s where bringing in a veteran on a shorter-term basis can help.”

Bowman cautioned that you can’t win with “just a bunch of young guys,” but you can’t win with “just a bunch of older players,” either. Kunitz agreed, and despite the Hawks’ significant struggles last season, thinks they have the right mix in place. And after years as a top guy, Kunitz just hopes to be a small piece of a winning puzzle.

“You’ve seen some of their young guys taking a big step into their second and third years, and really contributing,” he said. “Obviously, the veteran guys are the star power of the team that really control the locker room and stuff, but I think it’s an exciting team to be a part of. They have that desire to get back to the Stanley Cup.”