Blackhawks coach Jeremy Colliton thinks red-hot Patrick Kane can do even more

Patrick Kane is blazing right now, but because of hockey’s code of humility, he’s not saying much about it other than steering credit toward teammates.

So maybe it’s great coaching?

“No,” Jeremy Colliton said with a laugh. “You just put him out there.”

That approach is going great lately. Kane had an early assist and goal, then the game winner in overtime as the Blackhawks beat the Avalanche 3-2 on Saturday. That gives him 18 points in his last 11 games.

It’s not an absurd stretch for Kane, who’s had many scoring runs in his career and remains one of the most dangerous forwards in the NHL, but it’s a much-needed spike in production.

Here’s a look at the arc of his season so far:

— First 12 games (Oct. 4-28): 11 goals, 7 assists — Next 17 games (Nov. 1-Dec. 6): 2 goals, 12 assists — Current 11-game run (Dec. 9-29): 9 goals, 9 assists

The way Kane’s played lately has looked like him at his peak: A creative, shifty scorer who can strike at any moment. That threat also opens up scoring chances for everyone else on the ice.

That’s great, and it’s what Kane has done for a long time, but Colliton sees a higher capacity.

“Well, he’s pretty good,” he said. “But I think he can do more. I think he thinks he can do more, too. We shouldn’t be satisfied. I think as a team we can do better.

“I think he’s got more to give, which is exciting. You see how many plays he makes out there, and he can make even more. His line can play with the puck more and be in the offensive zone and execute and be cleaner, so looking forward to that.”