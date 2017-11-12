Blackhawks surrender 5 straight goals in loss to Devils

The Blackhawks finally got off to a lively start. The offense once again found ways to score and the power play even connected to help build a three-goal first-period lead against a backup goalie.

Sounds like an easy night, right? Not Sunday against the New Jersey Devils.

New Jersey scored five straight goals at one point and beat the Hawks 7-5. The Hawks, who appeared to break out in a 4-3 overtime win Saturday at Carolina, led 4-1 after 20 minutes but faltered and slipped back to .500 at 8-8-2. Corey Crawford was pulled to start the third after giving up six goals on 25 shots.

Coach Joel Quenneville pulled a mild surprise when he scratched forwards Ryan Hartman and Tommy Wingels in favor of playing Jordan Oesterle and using seven defensemen.

The Devils' Brian Gibbons celebrates after scoring Sunday. | AP

Artem Anisimov, Alex DeBrincat, Jan Rutta and Tanner Kero scored in the first period to build the 4-1 lead, but little went right for the Hawks after that. The Devils got a hat trick from Miles Wood and tallies from Andy Greene, Nico Hischier, Taylor Hall and Brian Gibbons to hand the Hawks a bad loss, one that looks worse since they appeared to have some momentum after Saturday’s rally past the Hurricanes.

For 20 minutes, it looked like things were carrying over, as the Hawks took a 4-2 lead into the first intermission.

The Hawks took a 1-0 lead just 41 seconds into the game when Rutta’s shot from the high point was deflected by Anisimov, off Devils defenseman Steven Santini and past screened goalie Keith Kinkaid. For Anisimov, it was his sixth of the season. New Jersey tied the game with 16:20 remaining in the period on Wood’s power play goal. With Brent Seabrook in the box for tripping, Wood tipped the puck past Corey Crawford.

But the game didn’t stay tied long. Nick Schmaltz forced a Hall turnover in the neutral zone and started an odd-man rush, hitting DeBrincat in the slot for the rookie’s sixth of the season and third in two games.

“Well, there’s no surprise about what he’s capable of doing. Every single night he seems to make some plays out of not much,” Quenneville said of DeBrincat. “His play recognition, his quick release, his shot… he has a very dangerous shot. I just think you can use him in so many different ways. Versatility on both sides, power play, upside is big and our options are as well.”

The first period scoring was by no means done. Rutta got his third of the season with 3:21 to play and Kero made it 4-1 Hawks with 2:59 remaining on his first of the campaign. The Devils got one back with 2:23 to go when Wood scored his second of the period.

That was only the beginning.

New Jersey then cut into the lead further at the 3:07 mark of the second when Greene was wide open to Crawford’s right and flipped the puck in. The Hawks’ edge was gone with 13:08 to go in the second when Hischier’s shot from the slot trickled through Crawford to tie the game at 4. New Jersey then scored its fourth consecutive goal with 7:44 remaining to take a 5-4 lead when Hall outmuscled Rutta and slipped the puck under Crawford. Gibbons then made it 6-4 17:05 into the second.

Kane gave the Hawks their second power-play goal with 2.7 seconds left in the second to pull them within 1 at 6-5. But Wood’s power-play goal 2:21 into the third gave him a hat trick and restored the Devils’ two-goal lead.

Follow me on Twitter @BrianSandalow