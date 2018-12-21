Blackhawks’ Jeremy Colliton didn’t like Tyler Pitlick’s elbow to Connor Murphy

DENVER — Blackhawks defenseman Connor Murphy appears to be doing well despite taking an elbow to the face chasing Dallas’ Tyler Pitlick late in the game. Pitlick tried to get position for a shot and swung his elbow up, which sent Murphy to his knees, bleeding on the ice.

“I didn’t like it,” coach Jeremy Colliton said. “I’m not a mind reader. I don’t know if there was any intention there, but you don’t like seeing your guys get hit like that.”

Murphy did not return, but did post-game stretches outside the locker room, and the initial diagnosis was that he did not suffer a concussion. He was in the lineup against the Avalanche.

That’s a relief for the Hawks after losing center Marcus Kruger to a concussion when Nashville’s Ryan Hartman unintentionally knocked him down with an elbow Tuesday.

Connor Murphy #5 of the Chicago Blackhawks reacts after taking a hit against the Dallas Stars in the third period at American Airlines Center on December 20, 2018 in Dallas, Texas.

Kruger and Corey Crawford are on Injured Reserve and eligible to return Dec. 27 against Minnesota if cleared.

Hot Starts

The Hawks talked and talked and talked about opening games with urgency and they’re finally doing it.

A team that once seemed allergic to first-period goals has put together a nice run of them. The Hawks needed a little over a minute to score in Thursday’s win over the Stars, making it 4 of 5 games with a goal before first intermission.

They’ve outscored their opponents 8-5 during that stretch, reversing a season-long trend that had them getting crushed 47-28. The Hawks failed to score in the first period in 3 of 4 games before hitting Pittsburgh with two early goals last week.

Alex DeBrincat struck first in the Dallas game, doing so on a nifty move out of an offensive-zone faceoff. David Kampf won the draw, and Dylan Sikura set DeBrincat up with a little tap, then DeBrincat fired a wrist shot into the net. The sequence took less than 2 seconds.

“We had a lucky goal there early,” he said. “I think we just kind of fed on that. It’s easy to play with the lead than down. That was the way we wanted to build the game.”

It was DeBrincat’s 15th goal, trailing only Patrick Kane (17) and Jonathan Toews (16).

The Hawks pushed their lead to 3-0 and held on for a 5-2 victory, bumping them to 9-2-4 when they score first versus 3-17-2 when they don’t.

Gaining ground

The one part of the league the Hawks have handled is their own division. They went into the Colorado game 6-4-2 against the Central and could dig themselves out of last place with a win or overtime loss.

The Blues and Hawks were tied at 30 points coming into Friday night. St. Louis was off and visits Calgary on Saturday.

The Hawks have taken at least one point in their last division games, including matchups with the top two teams, Winnipeg and Nashville.