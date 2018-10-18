A good loss? Blackhawks fall 4-1 to Coyotes in Corey Crawford’s comeback

It could’ve happened to anybody. On a two-on-one break midway through the first period, Lawson Crouse took a perfect pass from Clayton Keller and jammed the puck into a waiting net for a 1-0 lead. Even against the offensively challenged Coyotes, Blackhawks goalie Corey Crawford never had a chance.

So went the first goal allowed by Crawford in nearly 10 months. After missing 52 straight regular-season games since last Dec. 23 as he recovered from the effects of a concussion, Crawford, 33, went the distance for the Hawks in a 4-1 defeat Thursday at the United Center.

His first save, for what it’s worth, came 44 seconds in as he kicked away a shot by Brad Richardson from above the right circle. It wasn’t magical. It wasn’t particularly artful or difficult. Years — days? — from now, no one will remember it. It was special, though. Fans, teammates and Crawford himself had waited a long time for such a moment.

In all, Crawford saved 27 of the 30 shots he faced. On a subpar night for many of his teammates, he was one of the bright spots.

Corey Crawford during his first game action in nearly 10 months. (Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

“It was nice to finally get in a game and I think feel the way I did,” he said. “But I’m definitely not happy with losing the game.”

It was the first regulation defeat for the Hawks (3-1-2) and the first of their games not to go to overtime. A team off to a strong start can only benefit from the presence of the man who stands No. 3 in franchise history in regular-season victories, and No. 2 in postseason victories.

To make room on the roster, forward Luke Johnson was reassigned to AHL Rockford.

Coach Joel Quenneville wasn’t expecting perfection from Crawford, nor did he get it. Whether it’s rust or conditioning — or probably both — there are more gains to be made. At his best, Crawford might’ve gotten to ex-Hawks center Vinnie Hinostroza’s one-timer in the second period that put the Coyotes in front 2-1.

But Crawford did stonewall Michael Grabner on a third-period breakaway after a turnover near center ice. The veteran stayed calm, made himself large and erased Grabner’s shot like a Stanley Cup was on the line.

With 5:38 left in the game, though, Keller walked in after intercepting an errant pass by Chris Kunitz and backhanded a shot past Crawford’s stick for a 3-1 lead. A late empty-netter by Hinostroza was the final tally.

“It was a tough break at the end,” Crawford said of Keller’s goal. “I still feel like I should’ve stopped that one.”

Crawford spoke Wednesday of the “nerves” he expected to feel as he took his familiar spot for the first time since leaving a game two nights before Christmas Eve after allowing a flurry of first-period goals against the Devils.

He led the Hawks onto the ice before the game, to thunderous applause from the home crowd. With his back to the scoreboard as the national anthem played, the noise in the house repeatedly spiked when images of his face appeared on video screens facing in every direction.

“It was great to come back and hear our fans,” he said. “It’s the best place to play hockey in the league.”

Just like that, Crawford — who expects to start again Saturday in Columbus — resumed his rightful place near the top of the team pecking order. That’s exactly where he was through the early months of last season, when he was 16-9-2 with a 2.27 goals-against average and a career-best .929 save percentage.

The Coyotes — shut out in three of their first five games, and dead last in the NHL in scoring — seemed like the perfect opponent to break back in against. In the end, though, it was just one game. One long-awaited, imperfect, disappointing, wonderful game.

The Hawks have their goalie back. And not a moment too soon.