Blackhawks goalie Corey Crawford exits with head injury vs. Sharks

Corey Crawford during his first game action in nearly 10 months. (Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

There was a tense moment for the Blackhawks in the first period against San Jose tonight when the last thing they’d ever want to see happened: Goalie Corey Crawford left the game after hitting his head on a post on a collision at the net.

Crawford, who missed 52 games last season because of a concussion, made a brilliant save, then took the brunt of a crash with teammate Dylan Strome. It sent Crawford backward and he hit the back of his head on the goal.

Strome was chasing the puck and appeared to be pushed by Sharks winger Evander Kane, who was called for an interference penalty.

Crawford exited with a little over a minute remaining in the first period, and the Hawks turned to Cam Ward.