Blackhawks’ Crawford earns regular rest, draws Hall of Fame praise

Corey Crawford covers the puck as Cam Atkinson tries to gain control of the rebound Saturday in Columbus, Ohio. Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

Less than 24 hours after earning his first victory in more than 10 months, Corey Crawford received a day off Sunday.

The Blackhawks’ goaltender wasn’t exactly thrilled about it.

“I think he wanted to play tonight,” coach Joel Quenneville, king of the understatement, said with a wry grin. “Which is a good sign.”

All signs have been positive since Crawford returned from a lengthy absence caused by concussion-like symptoms. The 33-year-old has posted a .941 save percentage and 2.05 goals-against average in his first two starts.

Quenneville likely will continue to spell Crawford in back-to-back sets as he readjusts to game action. The Blackhawks have three goaltenders on the roster with Cam Ward and Anton Forsberg, who would have to clear waivers if the team tries to send him down.

The potential loss of Forsberg would not sting nearly as much if Crawford stays healthy.

Lightning coach Jon Cooper said Crawford could end up in the Hall of Fame. Crawford, who helped the Blackhawks knock off Tampa Bay in the 2015 Stanley Cup Final, has two championship rings and a career mark of 231-125-45 with a .919 save percentage and 2.37 GAA.

“To me, if you were to sit here and make a list of the three guys in this league that are probably not talked about near enough, but at the end of the day if you look at it and say ‘Is this guy a Hall of Famer?’ he’s going to be one of them,” Cooper said. “Just looking from afar and having played these guys in the Stanley Cup Final, you can sit here and talk about Toews, Kane, Keith – all those guys. But it was Crawford that was the calming influence, especially in the games where we were pressing and (had) chances, games that we could have pulled out but we didn’t.

“It was Crawford that stopped us. Then all the guys took over after that. So I think you’re going to look back at his resume, if he continues with a little bit more longevity here, he’ll be hard to keep out of the Hall of Fame conversation.”

Savvy veteran

Chris Kunitz played against familiar faces on the Lightning, with whom he scored 13 goals in 82 games last season.

The 39-year-old has one assist in his first seven games with the Blackhawks, but his spot in the lineup appears to be secure. He has earned time on the power play recently as a presence in front of the net.

“I like what he brings to the table,” Quenneville said. “I think he’s a real pro. I think his experience is healthy for our team. He’s good in the course of the game on the bench. On the ice, I think that he does the right things. He’s one guy, scoring a goal would help (get him going).”

No bull

Predators coach Peter Laviolette conducted an interview in a bull mask after losing a bet with his players.

Would Quenneville ever do something similar?

“I don’t want to give these guys any ideas,” he said with a laugh.