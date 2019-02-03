Blackhawks D Brent Seabrook declines to waive no-trade clause, per report

There’s little doubt the Blackhawks are interested in unloading older, high-priced players as they near the trade deadline, and defensemen Brent Seabrook and Duncan Keith are obvious candidates.

Both players have no-trade clauses, though, and Sportsnet reported that Seabrook told the team he won’t waive his. The Hawks still have three weeks to explore options and see if he changes his mind before the Feb. 25 trade deadline.

Seabrook was asked about that possibility last month and declined to discuss it. Keith said last week he signed his long-term contract intending to be with the team his entire career.

He earned the no-movement clause as part of the eight-year, $55 million extension he signed with the Hawks in 2015. He counts $6.9 million against the salary cap every year through 2023-24.

Brent Seabrook is signed through 2023-24. | AP

Seabrook has a full no-movement clause through 2021-22, then must give the Hawks a list of five teams they can trade him to the following season and 10 options if he’s still with the team in 2023-24.

Seabrook, 33, has five goals and 15 assists this season. He averages 19:45 ice time per game.

The Hawks drafted him 14th overall in 2003, and he’s one of the most prominent players in franchise history. He helped win three Stanley Cups, made the All-Star team in 2015 and is second only to Stan Mikita in games played for the organization.