Blackhawks’ D Erik Gustafsson finding redemption after long Rockford purgatory

It looked like we might never hear from Erik Gustafsson again.

After a gaffe in Game 7 of the Blackhawks’ first-round series against the Blues in 2016 that led to Troy Brouwer’s winning goal, Gustafsson — a defenseman who was expected to be a key player from the start the following season — instead was banished to Rockford. He not only spent the entire 2016-17 season there, but half of this season as well.

Those costly errors tend to stick with coaches. When Joel Quenneville was an assistant with the Avalanche in the 1996 playoffs, defenseman Craig Wolanin committed a turnover in overtime in Game 3 against the Hawks that led a game-winning goal by Sergei Krivokrasov and put the Avs in a 2-1 series hole. Wolanin never saw the ice again — the Avs won that series and the Stanley Cup without him.

In overtime of Game 7 of the Hawks’ first-round series against the Canucks in 2011, Chris Campoli committed a similar turnover in that led to Alex Burrows’ series-winning goal. Campoli never played for the Hawks again.

Blackhawks defenseman Erik Gustafsson (56) celebrates with goalie Anton Forsberg (31) and defenseman Jan Rutta (44) after the Hawks' 3-1 victory over the Bruins on Sunday at the United Center. Gustafsson had two assists in the game to give him five points in the weekend back-to-back series vs. the Bruins. (Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Gustafsson’s neutral-zone giveaway when he was challenged by the Blues’ Robby Fabbri wasn’t quite as egregious, but somewhat of a cardinal sin in Quenneville’s world — trying to carry the puck up the ice instead of passing it.

“We had the perfect set-up there and we did exactly what we’re not supposed to do — or what we’re not accustomed to doing — and it’s in our net,” Quenneville lamented after that fateful game.

Perhaps it was just coincidence, but Gustafsson never played another shift with the Hawks after that mistake — until he was recalled from Rockford on Jan. 9. But the Hawks have been rewarded for their patience and Gustafsson has been rewarded for his perseverance. With two assists in the Hawks’ 3-1 victory over the Bruins on Sunday, Gustafsson has two goals and six points in four games since signing a two-year contract last week. He has a plus-10 rating in his last 10 games.

“It’s a coincidence,” Gustafsson said regarding his scoring output since signing the contract. “Of course I’m more relaxed, but I don’t think it’s anything to do with the contract. I’m just trying to skate a lot and move the puck quick, on the rush.”

Gustafsson, who turns 26 on Wednesday, is showing indications he is finding a sweet spot in his game, giving the Hawks’ the offensive production they’ve lacked from their defensemen most of this season. Gustafsson has been on the ice for 12 of the Hawks’ last 14 goals scored in regulation (he’s been on the ice for five of their opponents’ 18 goals in the same span).

Though defensively he still needs work, Gustafsson, who has three goals and 11 points in 23 games since being recalled, has the potential to take his game to another level with his offensive ability.

“I think maybe play my own game a little bit more,” he said. “I’ve been trying to pass the puck too much a little bit. I think I can shoot it a little bit more and create some more offense in the offensive zone. Try to just play a simple game in my own zone and join the rush as much as I can.”

Gustafsson is making a believer out of Quenneville, who has used Gustafsson on the power play the past two games, including 5:16 (out of 7:37) in the victory over the Bruins on Sunday.

“He’s got some good offensive instincts coming out of our end,” Quenneville said. “Makes a lot of direct plays. And him at the point … that’s a great strength in today’s game.”

