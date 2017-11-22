Blackhawks defenseman Duncan Keith: ‘I want to play till I’m 45’

TAMPA, Fla. — It’s hard to know when Duncan Keith is kidding.

The veteran Blackhawks defenseman has such a dry sense of humor, and such a deadpan delivery, that it’s hard to know when he’s serious, when he’s sarcastic, when he’s angry, and when he’s just messing with you. Teammates, staffers and reporters alike all have found themselves at one point or another just staring blankly at him, waiting for some kind of confirmation that he’s joking.

So, when asked about his heavy ice time at age 34, Keith looked a reporter right in the eyes and said, “I want to play till I’m 45.” And when he recognized the familiar blank stare, Keith quickly added, “Honestly.”

“Eleven more years,” he said. “I feel like I’m 22 right now. I do. I’m 34 and I feel great. I feel better than I did at times when I was 27, 28.”

Duncan Keith is signed through the 2022-23 season, when he'll be almost 40. (AP Photo)

Only five players have ever played an NHL game at age 45 or older. Gordie Howe played until he was 52, and Chris Chelios played until he was 48. Goaltenders Maurice Bowers and Johnny Bower played at 45, and Jaromir Jagr is 45 and still going strong with the Calgary Flames.

If anyone can join that list, it’s Keith — a fitness fanatic who’s signed through the 2022-23 season, when he’ll be on the verge of 40.

“I could see it,” Joel Quenneville said. “The way he takes care of himself and his conditioning level — I don’t think he’ll be playing these kinds of minutes, but I like his ambition.”

By “these kinds of minutes,” Quenneville means “an awful lot of minutes.” This will be the 13th straight season in which Keith leads the Hawks in ice time, dating back to his rookie campaign in 2005-06. Entering Wednesday’s game against the Lightning, Keith was averaging more than 25 minutes. Only one other Hawks player was averaging more than 20, and it’s Brent Seabrook at 21:18 (and dropping every game).

Most players, by the time they hit their mid-30s, start playing fewer minutes to preserve their bodies for the grueling NHL season. The Hawks don’t have that luxury, not with a patchwork blue line that’s just now starting to find its way. Quenneville is leaning on Keith harder than ever in terms of matchups and important minutes.

And that’s just fine with Keith.

“I have a lot of fun and I feel good,” he shrugged.

Keith’s fitness level is part of what allows him to keep logging so many minutes 1,059 games (regular season and playoff combined) into his NHL career. But his veteran savvy is another big part of it.

“His smarts go a long way,” said Cody Franson, Keith’s defensive partner. “He’s very efficient in the way he plays. He never really puts himself in a bad spot, so you never see him having to necessarily exert a lot of energy. The way he sees the game, he makes plays that allow him to not spend a lot of time in his own zone, which goes a long way in being able to play big minutes like that.”

Keith said he learned that from watching some of the NHL’s all-time great defensemen — a group Keith is working his way into.

“You look at [Nicklas] Lidstrom and [Chris] Pronger, those guys weren’t always skating 100 miles an hour every shift,” Keith said. “It was just being smart and being in good position and skating hard when you had to.”

At 34, Keith has changed his training, his nutrition, and his gameday preparation to stay on top. But he said that has less to do with his age than hockey itself. The game has changed quite a bit since Keith broke into the league in the mid-2000s. The plodding, trapping pace of play has given way to a speed-oriented style, with burners on seemingly every line.

What the league will look like 10 years from now is anybody’s guess. But Keith fully expects to be there to find out — maybe even playing 25 minutes night. Nobody who knows him is betting against him.

“He’s just a horse back there,” Patrick Kane said. “You expect it from him now because you’ve seen it so many times. That’s huge for our defense. He takes up a lot of ice time, he’s able to play in all situations and be productive. And it seems like he’s still as good as anyone out there on the back end.”

