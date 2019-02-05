Blackhawks did right by Patrick Kane early, but need to reload for second act

EDMONTON, Alberta — When a team lucks into drafting a star like Patrick Kane as the Blackhawks did in 2007, the prize comes with an unspoken ultimatum to turn that fortuitous moment into a trophy.

The Hawks have squandered some of Kane’s precious prime last season and this one, but overall, no one can accused them of wasting this gift.

He knows that, too. The Hawks were slotted fifth in the lottery that year and cashed in on the 1-in-12 shot of winning it. It is the only time they’ve ever picked first. Kane could have easily ended up with an incompetent franchise, and it would’ve been an emptier career.

“I feel very, very fortunate that I landed in Chicago,” he said after morning skate at Rogers Place. “As a young kid at the time, you don’t really think about it when you’re getting drafted, but there’s some great pieces in place… When you’re going through the draft, you’re just kinda wanting to get drafted as high as possible, but it was very lucky and fortunate I landed in Chicago.”

Patrick Kane went first overall in 2007. | Rich Hein/Sun-Times

That gratitude is surely heightened when he sees what’s happening with the Oilers, who are a hair over .500 during the dazzling career of Connor McDavid.

McDavid is second only to Kane in points since going No. 1 overall in 2015 and has been to the playoffs once. He has 118 goals, most of them irrelevant. Unless he somehow forces his way out, his $100 million contract will keep him here through 2025-26.

Kane was a bounce away from being in the same mess. There were rumors the Coyotes wanted to trade into the No. 1 spot that year. The Oilers had the same lottery odds as the Hawks and wound up picking sixth.

There’s no doubt Kane would’ve had a prodigious and profitable run regardless, but it’d be hollow.

“I think it’s all about winning, right?” he said, speaking generally and not in reference to McDavid’s situation. “I’m happy I’ve been a part of three Cups, for sure.”

In Year 4 for McDavid, when Kane already had a Stanley Cup, the Oilers have fired their coach and general manager and aren’t going anywhere. They came into Tuesday’s game against the Hawks in sixth place in the Pacific Division.

Much like Kane and the current meandering version of the Hawks, this futility isn’t McDavid’s fault. He’s the most expensive player in the league and he’s worth it. He was second in goals (31) and points (76) going into Tuesday and has had a hand in 51 percent of the Oilers’ goals.

Kane has never been asked to carry a load like that. He’s always had Jonathan Toews, and there’s been additional firepower from guys like Patrick Sharp, Marian Hossa and Artemi Panarin. In 12 seasons with the Hawks, Kane has played with a 30-goal scorer nine times. He has factored into 45.5 percent of the team’s goals this season, but for his career it’s been 32 percent.

And now it’s a toss-up as far which star has greater cause for optimism about capturing a Stanley Cup in the near future, even though McDavid is eight years younger at 22.

The Hawks maxed out their draft jackpot by loading up around Kane, but they’ve caught another break: He’s not done. Not even close. He’s bought them time to double up because he’s shown no signs of decline as he tracks toward career highs in goals and points. Three titles won’t seem like enough if he’s good for two decades.

The organization has been handed another winning lottery ticket, and there needs to be urgency to get it right while Kane is still at this level. The Oilers are a punch line for wasting the first half of McDavid’s career, and the Hawks will start catching some of that if they don’t make good use of the second half of Kane’s.