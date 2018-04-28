Blackhawks sign forward Dominik Kahun to entry-level contract

The Blackhawks have taken another flier on a young forward out of Europe by signing Dominik Kahun to an entry-level deal. The 22-year-old announced on Instagram that he was “extremely proud” to sign his first NHL contract Saturday.

Kahun, an undrafted free agent, played the past three seasons with EHC Munchen in Germany’s top league. The team won the league championship each year with Kahun as one of its top scorers. During the 2017-18 season, he recorded 41 points in 42 regular season games, then racked up 14 points in 17 playoff games.

The 2018 Olympics proved to be a breakout moment for Kahun as he played a key role for Germany during its run to the silver medal. He put up five points in seven games and helped prove his potential to NHL teams. Kahun is a bit undersized (5-11, 172 pounds) but he’s shown the ability to score at lower levels and impressed at an Olympics full of former NHL players.

The Blackhawks have taken shots on undrafted players out of Europe repeatedly in recent years. The obvious highlight is Artemi Panarin, although the list also includes Michal Kempny, Jan Rutta and David Kampf. Kahun isn’t comparable to Panarin, but he could be an NHL player in the near future.