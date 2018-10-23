A home-ice edge? Blackhawks — better on road thus far — still searching for it

A big, bright idea pinballed around the Blackhawks locker room after Tuesday’s late-morning team skate at the United Center. This, as the dust still settled from Sunday’s preposterously poor performance against the Lightning, who controlled the puck to such an extreme that they pounded 33 shots — in the second period alone — at goalie Cam Ward.

Hear this, folks: The Hawks want to be a better team at home.

“Let’s be better on home ice,” Patrick Kane said hours before a game against the Ducks. “Let’s try to get a win for the fans here and start rolling here, because it’s a great place to play and we can really use it to our advantage.”

The team is 3-0-1 on the road but only 1-2-1 on its own ice. And it has been an especially unsightly 1-2-1, with the Lightning debacle following on the heels of a 4-1 affair against the Coyotes — an oddly uninspired effort in goalie Corey Crawford’s long-awaited comeback game — and a 7-6 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs, who got a hat trick from John Tavares.

Joel Quenneville wants his team top pick up its play — especially at home. (Getty Images)

Be better than that at home? Could they be worse than that if they tried?

“We’ve played a lot better on the road than at home this season,” Nick Schmaltz said. “We’ve got to take pride in playing at home. It’s a great building, a great atmosphere, and when we play well, the fans are really into it.”

Coach Joel Quenneville is taking a stab at improving the team’s puck possession and overall play by rejiggering his line combinations. Jonathan Toews’ line is remaining intact, but Brandon Saad will skate with Artem Anisimov and Patrick Kane on the No. 2 line against the Ducks (5-3-1), bumping Schmaltz to the No. 3 line with David Kampf and Alexandre Fortin.

The key figures in that are Saad, who remains without a goal this season, and Schmaltz, who has passed up too many quality chances to shoot while on the ice with Kane.

Kane has rarely been matched with the same linemates for long as a Hawk — “I think it’s been changing for, like, 12 years,” he cracked — but the pairing with Saad could have some staying power.

“I’d like [Kane’s] line to be more predictable and dependable as far as what we expect from it,” Quenneville said. [Saad] is coming off a game where we liked what we saw, and playing with Kaner can help get him going. [Anisimov] and Schmaltzy are the other options, so we’ll see.”

Meanwhile, all hands on deck have to contribute to raising the bar defensively. The Hawks are allowing an even four goals per game, ranking 29th in the league.

“I still think we can be better with the puck,” Quenneville said. “You’re not going to be defending as much. The league, more teams are shooting pucks and everything seems to be generated at the net in the offensive zone. Our chances are probably up a little bit, but that second period [against the Lightning] was a whole game worth [of chances allowed] in 20 minutes.

“We feel offensively we’re always going to be in good enough shape to find ways to get points, but we have to tighten up defensively.”