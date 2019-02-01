Blackhawks Duncan Keith not entertaining trade rumors

Blackhawks defenseman Duncan Keith, a three-time champion who has spent his entire career with the team, said this morning he has not contemplated waiving his no-movement clause to facilitate a trade. Keith has been the subject of speculation recently, and TSN reported the team will approach him about his willingness to be moved.

“I like it here in Chicago, and nobody’s mentioned anything to me,” he said.

Keith is under contract through 2022-23 and signed that deal intending to retire as a Hawk.