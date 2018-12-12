Blackhawks recall Dylan Sikura, Carl Dahlstrom; Alexandre Fortin sent down

An eight-game losing streak — not the first one this season, by the way — has Blackhawks fans understandably down.

Perhaps Wednesday’s call-up of forward Dylan Sikura from Rockford of the American Hockey League will lift their spirits.

The flailing Hawks recalled Sikura and defenseman Carl Dahlstrom from Rockford, sent forward Alexandre Fortin back down and put forward Artem Anisimov (concussion protocol) on injured reserve, retroactive to Dec. 9. Anisimov was knocked out of Sunday’s loss to the Canadiens by a Shea Weber hit.

Sikura, 23, who played five games with the Hawks last season, leads Rockford with nine goals and 18 points this season. A 2014 Hawks draft pick, he signed with the team last March after his college career at Northeastern.

Dylan Sikura had three assists in five games with the Blackhawks last spring. (Getty Images)

Dalhstrom, also 23, a 2013 pick, played 11 games with the Hawks last season. He has a goal and seven assists in 22 games with Rockford.