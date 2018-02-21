Blackhawks edge Senators in seven-round shootout

Joel Quenneville is always searching for some form of motivation this time of year. These are the dog days of the season, when the excitement of the playoffs is still several weeks away, and the grind starts to catch up to players, with mental and physical fatigue setting in.

But with more than a quarter of the season still to go and the playoffs out of reach, Quenneville is looking for a new way to keep his players focused and motivated, telling them, “It’s fun to be a spoiler.”

Thing is, Quenneville’s just assuming that it’s fun. He wouldn’t really know. At least, not as a coach. This is Quenneville’s 21st season as a head coach, and the 20th one he’ll complete (he was fired by the Blues in February of 2004). In all those years, he missed the playoffs one time. By one point.

“I don’t know if I’ve ever been in this role,” Quenneville conceded. “It’s nothing to get excited about, but I still think as a staff and as a team, let’s play the right way, and have fun playing competitive hockey. Be successful and enjoy it.”

Well, the Hawks couldn’t even play spoiler Wednesday night. Not with the Ottawa Senators in town. While the Hawks went from 50 wins to seventh place, the Senators went from double-overtime of Game 7 of the Eastern Conference final to seventh place. And the game had all the excitement you’d expect from a matchup of also-rans, with the Hawks winning 3-2 in a seven-round shootout. Patrick Kane, Alex DeBrincat and Nick Schmaltz scored in the shootout for the Hawks, with Anton Forsberg stopping Mark Stone in the bottom of the seventh for the win.

After a predictably sleepy start to the game, with the Hawks holding the Senators to just two shots on goal through the first 16 minutes, Kane got the first tally of the game, beating Mike Condon after a nice drop pass from Vinnie Hinostroza. It was Kane’s 23rd goal of the season, moving him one ahead of DeBrincat for the team lead. Hinostroza, meanwhile, has three goals and seven assists in his last 13 games, further establishing himself as a part of the Hawks’ future, and not merely a tweener or trade bait.

Ottawa answered less than two minutes later, with Zack Smith knocking in a Derick Brassard centering pass at the front of the net. Brandon Saad nearly made it 2-1 Hawks late in the first, but Senators defenseman Erik Karlsson swept the puck off the goal line for the save of the night.

Artem Anisimov, whose name has popped up in trade speculation, either now or in the summer, scored his 16th goal of the season, knocking in a beautiful pass by Kane from the point. Anisimov always has been most effective when playing with Kane, which makes his situation complicated — the Hawks view Nick Schmaltz as their No. 2 center of both the present and the future.

The Senators again answered, with Matt Duchene going top shelf at 12:01 of the second, his shot ticking off Jordan Oesterle’s leg and past Forsberg, who made several big stops in the third period and overtime to keep the game alive.

While Quenneville reaches for some sort of motivational tool, the Hawks themselves don’t seem all that excited about playing spoiler down the stretch. They just want to stop feeling miserable about themselves night after night.

“I mean, I don’t think it really matters now,” Forsberg said. “The whole season, you want to win every game. We want to win every game, no matter what.”

