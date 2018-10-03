Blackhawks embrace underdog mentality, but making playoffs remains top priority

Chicago Blackhawks forward Patrick Kane (88) moves the puck past Buffalo Sabres defenseman Marco Scandella (6) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, March 17, 2018, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes) ORG XMIT: NYJB101

It’s hard to imagine after the Blackhawks won their third Stanley Cup in six seasons in 2015 that one day the Hawks would consider themselves underdogs. But that’s exactly where the Hawks are as they ready themselves for their season opener in Ottawa on Thursday.

And oddly enough, star forward Patrick Kane doesn’t necessarily view that as a bad thing. In fact, he said the team has been embracing that mentality.

“[In the past] a lot of teams, or a lot of media, or fans, there’s high expectations and people picking us to go pretty far,” Kane said Wednesday. “It’s a little bit of reversal this year. So I don’t want to say it’s cool to be in that position, but it’s kind of nice to be an underdog role and hopefully prove some people wrong.”

A lot has gone wrong for the Hawks to get to the point where they’re at now. One season after finishing first in the Western Conference, the Hawks posted a 76-point campaign — good for 13th in their conference — and were eliminated from the playoffs before the postseason even began.

“Last year was something we didn’t experience before,” Quenneville said. “And we don’t want to get there again.”

If that’s the case, the Hawks did little to address last season’s issues this offseason.

Other than signing veteran goalie Cam Ward to backup Corey Crawford, who is still not 100 percent healed from last season’s concussion, the Hawks didn’t make a big splash in free agency. Rather, they’re relying on their aging core to bounce back and help groom their younger talent.

With Crawford’s health still a major concern, the Hawks — whether they want to admit it or not — are teetering the line of mediocrity for the first time in a decade.

“We think positively,” Quenneville said when asked about being considered a mediocre team. “We want to look at our team thinking that we have the right pieces here to get back to where we feel we belong, and that’s back to being a playoff team. Whether it’s everybody’s performance improves a little bit or significantly; our special teams are going to have to be better; our goals against against is going to be better; our team structure, or team game, has got to be better.”

Asked what the team’s expectations are this season, Kane said “it’s tough to really say.”

“You can look at our division and say we want to play really well in the division. I mean it could be the best division in hockey,” Kane said. “You can look at just getting off to a good start, I think that’s really what we want to do.”

And because the Central Division could be one of the tougher divisions in the NHL this season despite the Hawks’ recent regression, Kane stressed the importance of setting the tone early.

“That’s the biggest thing in hockey whether it’s individual or a team, you start getting that confidence, believing in yourself, things start flowing, and then the game becomes … more natural,” he said. “It’d be nice to get a good start and some confidence underneath us.”

In the grand scheme of Chicago sports, the Hawks can’t afford to another season like the previous one — not if they want to keep their 457-game streak of capacity crowds at the United Center.

Right now, the Bears are in first place in the NFC North for the first time since 2014. The Bulls brought Simeon star Jabari Parker back to Chicago and have identified their core group of young players to build around. The White Sox can only go up from their 100-loss season and have kept fans’ interest with a promising group of prospects. And although the Cubs were eliminated from the playoffs in the National League wild-card game on Tuesday, their window of opportunity will still likely be open for another few seasons.

A quick scan on the Chicago sports landscape shows that the Hawks are the only team seemingly not trending upwards.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding them, the Hawks goal still remains the same: They want to be a playoff-bound team come April.

“[Our goal is] to make the playoffs. Priority No. 1,” Quenneville said. “And off of that, if we’re good in the special-teams department, goals against, goals scored – top half of the league – we’ll get there.”