Blackhawks face defensive conundrum with Gustav Forsling’s return imminent

Gustav Forsling defends against Joshua Ho-Sang during their game at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum on January 03, 2019 in Uniondale, New York. | Al Bello/Getty Images

When Gustav Forsling returns from his upper-torso injury, the Blackhawks will face a defensive conundrum. And it appears coach Jeremy Colliton still isn’t sure what he’s going to do.

Asked if he would want to keep eight defensemen on his roster, Colliton said: “We’ll cross that bridge when we get there.”

The problem is that bridge is inching closer as Forsling continues to show improvement and skate with the team.

The Hawks haven’t talked about sending 22-year-old Forsling down to Rockford, according to Colliton, but the move doesn’t seem to be out of the realm of possibilities.

Before being put on the injured reserve earlier this month, Forsling, who has split the last three seasons between the Hawks and Rockford, put up six points in 19 games, while averaging 18:46 ice time.

Colliton previously said he likes the competition on the blue line and is hoping a solid six defenseman emerges from it. But for now, he wants to continue to give everyone a chance to prove their worth.

“In a perfect world, I’d like the guys we’re trying to evaluate not to be in and out, to be able to play a few games in a row,” he said. “To do that, there needs to be a rotation.”

The Hawks pulled Carl Dahlstrom out of the lineup Tuesday against the Islanders. He’ll be replaced with 19-year-old Henri Jokiharju, who will be paired with Connor Murphy.

Colliton said the move to replace Dahlstrom, who was minus-one with one assist in 22:35 against the Capitals on Sunday, was not a reflection of his performance.

“He’s been great, love how he’s playing,” Colliton said. “That’s the conversation I had with him yesterday. He’s been a nice surprise for us and played big minutes and tough, tough matchups.

“It’s a chance for him to get a rest. He was good last game, he can go into the break feeling good about himself.”

Gustafsson a forward?

Defenseman Erik Gustafsson hasn’t played a forward position since he was 12 or 13, but if the Hawks needed him to, he’d be up for the challenge.

“I want to try it,” he said without hesitation. “I think it’d be fun.”

Gustafsson leads the Hawks’ blue liners in scoring, notching eight of his career 13 goals in 47 games this season. Entering Tuesday’s game, he’s posted 12 assists in the last 11 games.

Although being a forward has crossed his mind, Gustafsson said he probably doesn’t want to try being a one in the NHL.

“Maybe when I get older or something,” Gustafsson said. “Right now I want to play D.”

Second go-around

The Hawks’ game against the Islanders will be the second time this season that Colliton will coach against his former team.

Colliton said it’s weird to see a few of the players like Josh Bailey and Matt Martin on the ice when he’s behind the bench, but it’s always a game he looks forward to.

“It’s fun to compete against them,” he said. “But obviously I want my own team to do well.”

Other injury updates

Forward Brendan Perlini was on the ice with the team for the first time since Jan. 19 when he was put on concussion protocol. There was no sign of goalie Corey Crawford, who has only skated with the team once since he suffered a concussion on Dec. 16.