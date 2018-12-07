Blackhawks fall to Knights, suffer sixth consecutive loss

Patrick Kane vies for the puck with Golden Knights' William Karlsson (left) and Jonathan Marchessault in the third period Thursday in Las Vegas. AP

LAS VEGAS — Jonathan Marchessault and Alex Tuch scored 12 seconds apart in the third period, and the surging Knights sent the Blackhawks to their sixth consecutive loss with a 4-3 victory Thursday night.

The Blackhawks have been outscored 30-17 during the skid.

Vegas won for the seventh time in eight games and moved into a third-place tie with San Jose in the Pacific Division with 33 points.

After allowing the Hawks to score three consecutive goals for a 3-2 lead in the third, the defending Western Conference champions responded. Marchessault fired a shot past goalie Corey Crawford (32 saves) to tie the score, and 12 seconds later it was Tuch punching one in to put Vegas back in front.

Jonathan Toews, Dylan Strome and Artem Anisimov scored for the Hawks.

Toews inched closer to his 700th career point when he slammed a carom off the end boards past Marc-Andre Fleury and cut Vegas’ lead to 2-1 four minutes into the second.

Later in the period, it was Strome gathering Alex DeBrincat’s rebound and firing a shot from a wicked angle to tie it at 2-2.

Anisimov gave the Hawks their third straight goal when he streaked in to intercept Nick Holden’s pass and beat Fleury on a breakaway with a backhand.

The Golden Knights continued to dominate with their penalty kill, as they’ve gone seven games without allowing a power-play goal. Since Nov. 23, Vegas has stopped 20 consecutive power-play opportunities, including four against the Hawks.

NOTES: Oakland Raiders owner Mark Davis was in attendance. … Cubs slugger and Las Vegas native Kris Bryant was also in the sellout crowd. … William Karlsson’s assist on Engelland’s goal was the 100th point with the Golden Knights. … Toews is two points shy of 700. … The 18,494 in attendance marked the second-largest crowd in franchise history.