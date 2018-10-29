Teenage Blackhawks fan sports ‘the bench’ as Halloween costume

Chicago Blackhawks head coach Joel Quenneville, right, talks with the team during the first period of an NHL hockey game on Thursday Oct. 25, 2018, in Chicago. The bench inspired a teenager's creative Halloween costume. | AP Photo/Matt Marton

Most sports fanatics aren’t too thrilled to sit on the bench, but one teen says that’s where all the action is.

Luke Fanella got an early start to his Halloween with a new homemade costume: the Blackhawks bench, ABC 7 first reported.

Fanella is featured as a player in the getup, seated between Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane, who are also on “the bench.” He’s wearing a full hockey uniform with screaming fans (his family) cheering behind the glass — also included in the Halloween costume.

The 14-year-old told ABC 7 he was inspired by the camaraderie that takes place between players on the Blackhawks bench and that his wish was to “be that kid that got to sit on the bench during their warmups and give them all knuckles and high-fives.”

Fanella will get to live out that dream and share a dose of Halloween spirit while celebrating the holiday in Naperville. His costume was specially made by his Uncle Jim DelGenio who has made the teen’s Blackhawks-themed costume in the past, ABC 7 reports.

Last Halloween, Fanella gained national attention when he dressed as the hockey team’s ice-resurfacing machine. The Blackhawks even invited him to ride the real Zamboni during a game. Fanella has a muscle disorder that requires use of a wheelchair. His uncle just incorporates the wheelchair into the costumes.

Fanella told ABC 7 he’s happy to go all out for Halloween — a time when his disability isn’t a focus and he can just be “a regular kid out there for candy.”