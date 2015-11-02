Blackhawks fans can’t wait to see Marko Dano

Many Blackhawks fans were unhappy when Marko Dano, the main piece of the Brandon Saad deal, was sent down to AHL Rockford prior to the start of the season.

So with today’s news of Dano being recalled, fans rejoiced. Shortly after the announcement, Dano’s name was trending on Twitter:

YES MARKO DANO IS BACK ON THE HAWKS. THIS IS NOT A DRILL. — Bryan Goman (@BryanGoman4) November 2, 2015

MARKO DANO RETURNS TO CHICAGO TO EMBARK ON HIS HALL OF FAME CAREER YESSSSS — Brandt Vermillion (@brandtnotbrent) November 2, 2015

MARKO DANO HAS BEEN FREED — ashley serafin (@serff_board) November 2, 2015

Marko Dano called up party! pic.twitter.com/TsYGA2irHd — Berns is the Bastard (@Berneau_Berns) November 2, 2015

FINALLY the @NHLBlackhawks recall Marko Dano. He should't have been in the AHL to begin with. #DanoDay — thepuckdude (@thepuckdude) November 2, 2015

Yes!!! The hawks finally call up Marko dano!! I've been waiting for this… Hopefully he plays tonight #Hawks — Elden Lashley (@Eldizzly) November 2, 2015

Marko Dano getting recalled to the Hawks makes me SO happy. — Ash Buhle (@Ashley_Buhle) November 2, 2015

Marko Dano time!!! — Sam Senerchia (@Timumbaa) November 2, 2015

A new era for @Marko_Dano begins! Kid can play a solid two-game, and quick feet. Excited to see him lace em up #Blackhawks — Andrew Evans Cook (@FigmentofYour19) November 2, 2015

Marko Dano has arrived — Ryan Griffin (@ryangriffin44) November 2, 2015

Marko Dano is going to be very, very good. And also a ton of fun to watch. https://t.co/u6CGy36oft — Dimitri Filipovic (@DimFilipovic) November 2, 2015

It about time we get to see marko dano shine! #blackhawks — Gumbo (@Gumbyy10HUT) November 2, 2015

Dano, 20, was a first-round draft pick of Columbus in 2013, and had eight goals and 13 assists in 35 games for the Blue Jackets last season.

He struggled during the preseason, but it’s easy to see why Dano’s arrival has fans so excited.

WATCH: Marko Dano's first NHL goal was a beauty! #CBJ https://t.co/sy5QWPW5pF — NHL Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) October 12, 2014

Marko Dano's latest (almost) masterpiece. Guy does this every night. https://t.co/tHDP8Dg1Jh — Todd Cordell (@ToddCordell) March 19, 2015

Marko Dano has both his first career three-point game, and a fantastic name. https://t.co/NX8XvNDCjb — NHL (@NHL) March 20, 2015

Marko Dano can fly. (Vine by ToddCordell) https://t.co/WoOQTufzcs — Vine BOT RT (@VineBotRT) July 1, 2015

The Blackhawks host the Kings tonight at 7:30 p.m. Dano will make his debut on Chicago’s third line.

He had one goal and six assists in nine AHL games this season.