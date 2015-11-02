Our Pledge To You

News

06/24/2016, 09:21am

Blackhawks fans can’t wait to see Marko Dano

By Rob Ogden
email

Many Blackhawks fans were unhappy when Marko Dano, the main piece of the Brandon Saad deal, was sent down to AHL Rockford prior to the start of the season.

So with today’s news of Dano being recalled, fans rejoiced. Shortly after the announcement, Dano’s name was trending on Twitter:

 

Dano, 20, was a first-round draft pick of Columbus in 2013, and had eight goals and 13 assists in 35 games for the Blue Jackets last season.

He struggled during the preseason, but it’s easy to see why Dano’s arrival has fans so excited.

The Blackhawks host the Kings tonight at 7:30 p.m. Dano will make his debut on Chicago’s third line.

He had one goal and six assists in nine AHL games this season.

Rob Ogden