Blackhawks fire coach Joel Quenneville and assistant coaches

Chicago Blackhawks head coach Joel Quenneville looks on in the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, March 30, 2018, in Denver. | David Zalubowski/Associated Press

In a somewhat stunning move, the Blackhawks announced Tuesday morning a coaching staff overhaul, firing coach Joel Quenneville along with his assistant coaches Kevin Dineen and Ulf Samuelsson.

Quenneville will be replaced by Rockford IceHogs coach Jeremy Colliton. The Hawks named Barry Smith, who most recently served as the director of player evaluation for the Hawks, as an assistant coach on Colliton’s staff.

There’s no doubt that Quenneville, who has a Hall of Fame resume and helped the Hawks win three Stanley Cups in six seasons, is one of the most successful coaches in the history of both the Hawks franchise and NHL.

But coming off his first losing campaign in his 21-year coaching career, team president John McDonough made it clear that the Hawks expected better.

Through 15 games, the Hawks are 6-6-3 and the team still hasn’t been able to fix it’s lackluster power play, which has the fifth-worst success rate in the league (14 percent).

General manager Stan Bowman said the decision to part with Quenneville, the second-winningest coach in franchise history, was “very difficult.”

“I believe it is in the best interests of the Blackhawks organization,” Bowman said in a statement. “We need to maximize each and every opportunity with our playoff goals in mind and create continued growth and development throughout our roster at the same time.”

Chairman Rocky Wirtz echoed Bowman and said that he believes this was the best decision for the franchise moving forward.

“As Chicago Blackhawks fans have seen over the last decade, this organization no longer shies away from making tough decisions or ones based on emotion,” Wirtz said in a statement. “Those days are long behind us.

“When Joel was originally hired into our 2008 season, we had great hope for his potential to take the team to new levels. He went beyond what anyone expected. As difficult as that decision in 2008 was, this one was tougher. But as we look to a future history not yet defined, we believe the change we made today, will provide the Chicago Blackhawks a critical element in achieving our goals of Championships in the future, including this season.”

At 33, Colliton is currently the youngest head coach in the NHL. He was just 12 games into his second season with Rockford. Last season, he led Rockford, who went 40-28-4 last season, to its first-ever AHL Western Conference Finals.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.