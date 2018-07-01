Every Blackhawks move from the 2018 offseason in one place

The Blackhawks entered the 2018 NHL offseason in a much different position than usual after finishing last in the Central Division last season. The days of being a sure-thing contender are over, and now the team needs to figure out how to get back to where it once was.

Those changes will be easier said than done in some ways. Many of the team’s expensive players have no-movement clauses and/or contract terms that make them difficult to move. Uncertainty over the status of goaltender Corey Crawford will loom over everything the team does until more clarity is provided on that situation.

But the Hawks are a franchise that’s talked and won about Stanley Cups over the past decade, and that remains the ambition even after a disappointing season.

To keep track of the Blackhawks’ changes as they happen, here’s a running tab of the team’s offseason transactions. A projection of the team’s potential 23-man roster is included at the bottom of the article. This post will be regularly updated.

Trades

To Blackhawks: Jordan Schroeder

To Blue Jackets: J-F Berube

June 24: Tanner Kero to Canucks

To Blackhawks: Michael Chaput

To Canucks: Tanner Kero

Contract signings

Details: Two years, $1.5 million cap hit for Hinostroza; Two years, $750K cap hit for Hayden

June 12: Henri Jokiharju

Details: Three years, $925K cap hit

June 7: Andreas Martinsen

Details: One year, $650K cap hit

May 31: Jacob Nilsson

Details: One year, $925K cap hit

Details: Two years, $925K cap hit for Kahun and Lankinen; three years, $792K cap hit for Carlsson; two years, $730K cap hit for Raddysh

Roster projection

Forwards (13): Jonathan Toews, Patrick Kane, Brandon Saad, Artem Anisimov, Vinnie Hinostroza, Nick Schmaltz, Alex DeBrincat, Dylan Sikura, Victor Ejdsell, David Kampf, John Hayden, Dominik Kahun, Andreas Martinsen

Defensemen (7): Duncan Keith, Connor Murphy, Brent Seabrook, Erik Gustafsson, Jordan Oesterle, Jan Rutta, Gustav Forsling

Goalies (2): Corey Crawford, Anton Forsberg