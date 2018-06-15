Blackhawks’ Vinnie Hinostroza signs 2-year contract extension

The Blackhawks have agreed to terms on a two-year contract extension with restricted free agent Vinnie Hinostroza, the team announced Friday. It’s the second contract of the day finalized by the Blackhawks after John Hayden’s extension was announced in the morning.

The deal runs through the 2019-20 season.

Hinostroza, 24, was arguably the Blackhawks’ top restricted free agent this summer. The speedy forward had a breakout year with 25 points in 50 games at the NHL level and positioned himself for a raise with the expiration of his entry-level contract this summer.

The Blackhawks now have three remaining RFAs – Anthony Duclair, Tomas Jurco and Adam Clendening – after signing Hinostroza and Hayden. Both players will retain RFA status when their deals expire in the summer of 2020.

Hinostroza has recorded 13 goals and 26 assists in 106 games with the Blackhawks. He’s also performed well at the AHL level with 30 goals and 52 assists in 109 games with the Rockford IceHogs. The Hawks drafted Hinostroza with a sixth-round pick (No. 169 overall) in the 2012 NHL Draft. He played two seasons at Notre Dame before signing his ELC in 2015.