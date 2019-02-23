Blackhawks G Corey Crawford out vs. Stars, could return next week

The Blackhawks continue to hold off on playing star goaltender Corey Crawford, who has yet to undergo final medical testing to return from his concussion. He will not play Sunday against Dallas.

Crawford has been out more than two months, but has practiced and traveled with the team the last two weeks. He said Feb. 15 he was healthy enough to play and expected to complete the return-to-play protocol this week. Hawks coach Jeremy Colliton said he plans to take the test next week.

“There’s a schedule,” Colliton said at practice this morning. “Everyone’s being cautious. He’s a very important part of our team, and obviously this isn’t the first one he’s had, so it’s important that we’re sure that he’s ready and that he’s sure. I’d much rather — It’s a good situation to have him kicking the door in to play. That’s what we want, for him to feel he’s ready.”

Crawford will travel with the Hawks for their upcoming three-game trip to California, which begins Wednesday at Anaheim. Colliton did not say whether he is in consideration for that game and declined to specify whether Crawford will play immediately once cleared.

Blackhawks goalie Corey Crawford hasn't taken his post-concussion test yet. | Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

The definitive word from Colliton is that the Hawks are not rushing Crawford back to the ice.

“Crow [being] 100 percent, totally healthy, that’s the best thing,” Colliton said. “That’s what’s gonna help us get in.”

The Hawks have been riding Cam Ward lately, and he’s likely to get the net against the Stars. Collin Delia played Friday in the 5-3 loss to the Avalanche.