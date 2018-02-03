Blackhawks G Corey Crawford works out on the ice for the first time since injury

Blackhawks 02/03/2018, 01:41pm
Mark Potash
@MarkPotash | email

Blackhawks goalie Corey Crawford took the first real step toward his return Saturday, working out on the ice for the first time since suffering a head injury in December. Coach Joel Quenneville said there were no reports on how Crawford fared in the workout or how he responded to the activity, but he was encouraged just to have Crawford back on the ice for the first time since a 4-1 loss to the Devil on Dec. 23.

“For sure,” Quenneville said. “And we hope to get him on the ice [Sunday], too.”

Crawford has missed the Hawks’ last 16 games. They are 7-7-2 in that span.

Anton Forsberg has handled most of the goaltending duty in Crawford’s absence, but Jeff Glass — a Calgary native — will start tonight against the Flames. The Hawks (24-20-7) are six points behind the Minnesota Wild for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference, with three other teams ahead of them.

Blackhawks goalie Corey Crawford (50) has missed the last 16 games with a head injury. He returned to the ice to work out for the first time Saturday in Chicago. The Hawks are 7-7-2 since Crawford was injured. (Ross D. Franklin/AP)

 

More from the Chicago Sun-Times

Jeanne Ives' new campaign ad targets transgender community, illegal immigrants and women who get abo
Couple charged with killing 1-year-old girl being watched at their Austin home
Robert Wagner and Natalie Wood’s death: What you need to know about this mystery – Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago Police investigating viral Facebook video of apparent child pornography – Chicago Sun-Times