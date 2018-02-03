Blackhawks G Corey Crawford works out on the ice for the first time since injury

Blackhawks goalie Corey Crawford took the first real step toward his return Saturday, working out on the ice for the first time since suffering a head injury in December. Coach Joel Quenneville said there were no reports on how Crawford fared in the workout or how he responded to the activity, but he was encouraged just to have Crawford back on the ice for the first time since a 4-1 loss to the Devil on Dec. 23.

“For sure,” Quenneville said. “And we hope to get him on the ice [Sunday], too.”

Crawford has missed the Hawks’ last 16 games. They are 7-7-2 in that span.

Anton Forsberg has handled most of the goaltending duty in Crawford’s absence, but Jeff Glass — a Calgary native — will start tonight against the Flames. The Hawks (24-20-7) are six points behind the Minnesota Wild for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference, with three other teams ahead of them.