Blackhawks go with Cam Ward vs. Penguins; Collin Delia starts Monday vs. Flames

PITTSBURGH — Regardless of how well rookie Collin Delia plays, the Blackhawks will probably continue rotating him and Cam Ward in net.

Jeremy Colliton is generally averse to playing the same goalie both games of a back-to-back, so he split this one with Ward starting at Pittsburgh and Delia set to go in Monday’s home game against the Flames.

Ward has been inconsistent and gave up two goals in the first five minutes against the Penguins, while Delia has been lights out in limited action. He’s 3-0-1 with a .952 save percentage and 2.00 goals against average.

While both goalies want to play every night, Delia appreciates how Colliton is handling their situation.

Collin Delia will start for the Blackhawks against Calgary on Monday. | David Zalubowski/AP

“They’re very good about communicating that with us; It’s no less than 24 hours before the game,” Delia said. “Growing up, I had coaches that would tell you if you were playing after warm-ups. They would look at both goalies in warmups and be like, ‘Oh yeah, you’re playing tonight.’ So it’s definitely nice to have that line of communication with Jeremy.”

Delia has a chance to earn an extended run over the next two weeks because the Hawks don’t face a back-to-back until Feb. 1-2 at Buffalo and Minnesota.

Kunitz honored

It was perfect.

Hawks veteran Chris Kunitz hasn’t played much and hadn’t seen the ice in two weeks until Colliton essentially gifted him a start against his former team.

He did it because the Penguins were celebrating their 2009 Stanley Cup team, and after they honored Kunitz during a timeout, he scored his first goal of the season to tie the game 2-2 early in the second period.

Kunitz met with some of his ’09 teammates the night before and clearly got some juice from being back in Pittsburgh. Maybe he should FaceTime them before every game.

“He’s gonna have some energy, gonna be excited,” Colliton said before the game. “Happy for him to get in and I’m sure he’s gonna be good for us.”

Caggiula arrives

New forward Drake Caggiula showed up in shape after waiting a week to get his work visa. He made his Hawks debut on the fourth line against the Penguins, and Colliton is looking for him to contribute immediately.

“Just adds some depth to our forward group and a little more competition, so excited to get him in there and see how he does,” he said. “If he plays well, maybe he’ll play a little more.”