Blackhawks goalie Cam Ward redeems himself after ’embarrassing’ preseason game

After his “embarrassing” debut as a Blackhawk at the United Center earlier this week, goalie Cam Ward redeemed himself on Saturday in the Blackhawks’ 4-1 win against the Blue Jackets.

In his second preseason start on home ice, Ward, who gave up six goals and posted a .647 save percentage on Tuesday, appeared more confident in the crease and stopped 16 of the 17 shots he faced.

After the game, Ward said he was “really pleased” with his outing. However, he would have liked more of a challenge. In the first two periods, the Blue Jackets, whose lineup was made up of mainly minor-league players, only managed to get off nine shots.

“You want to feel the puck, right?” Ward said. “You control what you can control … But regardless, you want to look at the positives and build off of them.”

Detroit Red Wings forward Givani Smith (48) scores against Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Cam Ward (30) during the second period of an NHL hockey preseason game Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018, in Chicago. | Kamil Krzaczynski/Associated Press

Ward was relieved to end the preseason on a high note, which is important as he’ll likely start opening night on Oct. 4 in Ottawa in place of Corey Crawford, who is still battling symptoms from last season’s concussion.

While Crawford’s timetable to return is still unclear, the Hawks’ No. 1 goalie has continued to show improvement. With the exception of a few scheduled off-days, Crawford has been on the ice with goalie coach Jimmy Waite before every team practice since training camp began on Sept. 14.

In recent days, Waite has increased the tempo and intensity of Crawford’s workouts. Waite has also incorporated a pair of players to take shots on Crawford. Defenseman Gustav Forsling, who is expected to be out until November with a wrist injury, and forward Dylan Sikura worked on shootout drills against Crawford.

Crawford hasn’t practiced with the Hawks since Feb. 13, but coach Joel Quenneville is hoping to change that early next week. Quenneville predicted that Crawford could re-join the team as early as Monday.

“Today was another great day for him,” Quenneville said. “Real good progress over the last week and a half.”

Much-needed momentum

Although preseason games don’t mean anything, right wing Patrick Kane said at morning skate that the Hawks were treating their final preseason game as a regular-season contest.

“It’s important in that regard to try and get a win here on home ice,” said Kane, who scored two goals and tallied three assists in three preseason games. “Start to treat this one like a regular season game so you’re ready when it comes along next week.”

This and that

With Sikura a healthy scratch, the Hawks roster seemed to have come to fruition in their preseason finale.

But Quenneville brushed off that idea after the game.

Asked if Saturday’s roster was what fans should expect on opening night, Quenneville seemed unsure.

“[We’re] probably making a change or two,” he said. “Or one. I’m going to say maybe two.”