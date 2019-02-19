Blackhawks goalie Corey Crawford not medically cleared to return

Blackhawks goaltender Corey Crawford will not travel with the team for the game Wednesday at the Red Wings and his return might not be as imminent as it appeared. Jeremy Colliton said today Crawford has not been medically cleared to play following the concussion he suffered in December.

“I’m sure you guys get frustrated with my answers, but he’s not available,” Colliton said.

Crawford said last week he was “healthy to play right now” and could have played Saturday against the Blue Jackets.

He clarified that after practice today and confirmed Colliton’s comment about not being medically cleared.

Corey Crawford has not received the go-ahead to return to hockey. | Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

“I meant I was healthy and 100 percent; It was just getting timing and doing that test,” Crawford said. “After that, I was fine. It doesn’t take long to do the physical test and whatever we have to do at the computer. That doesn’t take long, so I wasn’t really thinking about that stuff.”