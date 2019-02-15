Blackhawks goalie Corey Crawford says he is ready to play

Blackhawks goaltender Corey Crawford is ready to return, but the team will hold him out at least one more game as he works back from a concussion.

Crawford has been a full participant in practice and morning skate this week and said he could play Saturday against the Blue Jackets if the Hawks wanted. Jeremy Colliton said that isn’t going to happen, but Crawford expects to play soon.

“It’s not up to me,” Crawford said. “I’m healthy to play right now. Really it’s whether they think I’m ready to get in the net.”

Crawford feels “pretty good,” but admitted he would benefit from “a few more practices to really get timing back.”

Corey Crawford said he could play Saturday against the Blue Jackets if the Blackhawks let him. | Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

The Hawks have relied on Cam Ward and Collin Delia while Crawford has been on Injured Reserve the last two months. Colliton did not say who would start against the Blue Jackets other than ruling out Crawford.

“It’s good to hear he’s feeling good, though,” Colliton said. “That’s good.”