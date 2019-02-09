Blackhawks goaltender Corey Crawford practices for first time since concussion

Blackhawks goaltender Corey Crawford took the ice with teammates at MB Ice Arena on Saturday morning for his first practice since suffering a concussion in December.

Crawford remains on Injured Reserve and there has been little update on his status other than the Hawks saying they expect him to return this season. He has done drills before practices, but this was his first time with the full team.

Crawford worked before practice, then stayed in net as forwards warmed up by skating in for shots. He also worked on close-range and rebound drills, then worked separately from the team with goaltending coach Jimmy Waite. He exited after about 25 minutes of practice.

After missing 47 games because of a concussion last season, Crawford returned in October and put up a .902 save percentage and 3.28 goals against average in 23 starts. He went down after a collision at the net in which he hit the back of his head on a post.

Corey Crawford made a big step toward a return. | Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

The Hawks immediately put him on Injured Reserve and called up Collin Delia, who has been sharing time with Cam Ward.