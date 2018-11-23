Blueliner blues: Blackhawks rookie Henri Jokiharju scratched by Jeremy Colliton

TAMPA, Fla. — Entering the weekend, Henri Jokiharju had assisted on more goals — 10 — than any Blackhawks player not named Patrick Kane.

It’s just one way to measure the impact the Finnish defenseman has made as a 19-year-old rookie. And it’s just one reason new coach Jeremy Colliton’s decision to scratch Jokiharju from Friday’s lineup against the Lightning came as a surprise.

“It’s the best league in the world, and we’re not where we want to be,” Colliton said. “I think everyone can be better. So that’s our job, to push the right buttons.”

Jokiharju spent much of the early season alongside Duncan Keith in the team’s top defensive pairing. Since taking over for fired Joel Quenneville about a week into November, Colliton has joined Keith with fellow veteran Brent Seabrook instead. Jokiharju’s two low games in ice time — 17:04 and 17:22 — came in his last three outings.

Henri Jokiharju carries the puck. | Jim Mone/AP Photo

Brandon Manning replaced Jokiharju in the lineup. Forwards Chris Kunitz and Luke Johnson also were reinserted, replacing Andreas Martinsen and John Hayden.

“A first-year pro, there’s going to be ebbs and flows in your game,” Colliton said. “We want to get him back to his highest level. I think he’s got more to give us, but certainly we really believe in him and think he can be a big part of what we’re doing here. Tonight can be a part of that.”

Colliton didn’t disagree that Jokiharju may have run into a sort of rookie wall.

“I’m sure he’s not loving coming out of the lineup, and that’s fine,” he said. “That goes along with getting feedback from us as far as what he’s got to do to get playing his best again. It’s no problem. He’s a young player, and almost everyone goes through it. He’ll be good for us, I’m sure, going forward.”