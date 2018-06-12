Blackhawks sign first-round pick Henri Jokiharju, looking to upgrade defense

The Blackhawks added another name to the mix of defensemen who will be competing for a roster spot in training camp, signing 2017 first-round draft pick Henri Jokiharju to a three-year, entry-level contract. But with 10 days until the draft and and 18 days until free agency, the Hawks are unlikely to stop there.

It’s the NHL’s silly season, with general managers kicking the tires on countless players around the league ahead of the usual draft-day trade frenzy. And Hawks GM Stan Bowman has been no exception as he looks to upgrade a blue line that is overloaded with third-pairing defensemen.

One target in particular that Bowman has inquired about is Carolina’s Justin Faulk, according to two league sources. The 26-year-old right-handed shot could form an elite top pairing with Duncan Keith, and would greatly improve a power play that was the third worst in the league last season. Faulk has two years left on his current contract and carries a cap hit of $4.83 million.

Faulk wouldn’t come cheap, though. Carolina, seeking to shake things up under new ownership and first-year coach Rod Brind’Amour, has its eye on Brandon Saad, according to one league source. The theoretical deal — and it’s important to emphasize that it’s all theoretical at this point — would be for more than just Faulk. The Athletic reported that the Hawks are interested in bringing back goaltender Scott Darling with Corey Crawford having not played since Christmas because of a head injury.

Carolina defenseman Justin Faulk (left) checks Artem Anisimov away from goaltender Scott Darling during a March 8 game. (AP Photo)

It’s unclear if the Hawks would even entertain the idea of giving up on Saad just one year after he was reacquired from Columbus in the Artemi Panarin trade. The Hawks will have options in free agency, as well, with Calvin De Haan, Ian Cole and Luca Sbisa among the names being considered. Washington’s John Carlson is the top blue-liner on the market, but is likely to be out of the Hawks’ price range.

Saad is coming off the worst season of his career, but his underlying analytics were excellent, and the Hawks expect him to have a big bounce-back season.

“Brandon actually did a lot of good things on the ice,” Bowman said in April. “He really did have a strong season in a lot of ways that don’t show up on the scoresheet, but there’s no question that his production was down. We’re looking for that to rebound. … His conversion rate was just really low this year. We look at that as kind of an anomaly. We think he’s going to get back to his normal production.”

As for Jokiharju, Bowman and Joel Quenneville have said he’ll get every chance to prove he’s NHL-ready at training camp, even though he doesn’t even turn 19 until Sunday. He had 12 goals and 59 assists in 63 games with the WHL’s Portland Winterhawks, and four two goals and two assists in the 2018 World Juniors.

Because of his age, if he is sent back to juniors, his entry-level contract will slide a year, meaning the Hawks won’t burn a year unless he plays at least 10 NHL games.

“He’s got the ability to do some special things with the puck and complement the offensive game and that’s an important part of today’s game,” Bowman said in April. “It’s difficult for young defensemen at that age in the NHL, but it’s not unheard of, so I wouldn’t rule anything out. But we’re also not counting on him being the difference-maker. We just want to see how he looks in training camp.”