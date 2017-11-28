Watch emotional puck drop with Olczyk and young fan with cancer

Hockey Fight Cancer night always tends to be an emotional event, and but the annual event hit closer to home Monday evening at the United Center.

Eddie Olczyk, the top TV analyst for the Blackhawks, was diagnosed with colon cancer four months ago. He has since undergone surgery to remove a tumor and has had multiple rounds of chemotherapy.

The Blackhawks welcomed their former star Olczyk, who went to the game after receiving a chemotherapy treatment that morning, for the ceremonial puck drop.

Olczyk escorted Lauren Graver, a 9 year old cancer patient from Mt. Prospect, Illinois, on to the red carpet to join him.

CHICAGO, IL - NOVEMBER 27: NHL players including Andrew Cogliano #7 of the Anaheim Ducks sport a "Hockey Fights Cancer" sticker on their helmets during a game against the Chicago Blackhawks at the United Center on November 27, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Graver was diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare muscle-based cancer, right before she entered the second grade.

Before the game, Graver said she was “super excited” to have the chance to drop the puck.

Lauren is dropping the ceremonial puck at our #HockeyFightsCancer Night on Nov. 27, and to say she's excited is an understatement! pic.twitter.com/N0H4dR2t6i — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) November 22, 2017

The two received a roaring standing ovation from the crowd and stick taps from the Ducks and Blackhawks players as they walked to center ice. Graver had a big smile on her face, while Olczyk tried to fight back tears.

Ducks’ Corey Perry and Blackhawks’ Patrick Kane took the face off for their respective teams and gave their sticks to Graver.

Watch the emotional puck drop:

The UC crowd stands up for a special appearance by Eddie O on #HockeyFightsCancer Night pic.twitter.com/4rjd2goKJg — NBC Sports Chicago (@NBCSChicago) November 28, 2017

