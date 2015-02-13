Blackhawks host Jackie Robinson West Little League

The Blackhawks hosted the Jackie Robinson West Little League team at Friday’s game against the New Jersey Devils, an event scheduled long before the team was stripped of its United States championship for using players beyond the league’s boundaries.

“The Blackhawks will host the Jackie Robinson West baseball team at tonight’s home game at the United Center, honoring a commitment that was made to the baseball team several months ago,” a Hawks spokesperson said. “We are excited to have these young athletes as our guests tonight.”

The JRW team will be in a suite at the United Center, and had a pregame gathering in the building. The team was shown on the scoreboard coming out of a first-period TV timeout and was cheered by the crowd.