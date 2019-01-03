Hearty finish gains Blackhawks a point in 3-2 overtime loss to Islanders

UNIONDALE, N.Y. — If the Blackhawks fought like this all season, they wouldn’t be stuck near the bottom of the Western Conference.

They trailed early in the third period, but tied it on a Patrick Kane goal and killed a penalty in the final minutes to earn one point before losing to the Islanders 3-2 in overtime.

New York’s Devon Toews ended it off a rebound after Hawks goalie Collin Delia slid far to the left to stop the first shot and couldn’t trap it, leaving a mostly open net.

“We didn’t play very well tonight — that was pretty evident,” Kane said. “We probably didn’t deserve a point tonight and we got one.”

Devon Toews #25 of the New York Islanders scores the game winning overtime goal against Collin Delia #60 of the Chicago Blackhawks | Al Bello/Getty Images

Nonetheless, the Hawks haven’t gone two games without a point since Dec. 11 and are 6-3-2 in that span.

They went back to Delia after giving Cam Ward the Winter Classic start, and he stopped 47 of 50 shots. The second goal he allowed came when he didn’t have his stick.

Delia got the stick knocked out of his hand on an Islanders power play with a little over a minute left in the second period, and they pounced. Nick Leddy fired a shot that deflected to Mathew Barzal for a tap-in on what would’ve been Delia’s stick side.

“I feel good, but there’s a lot of progression that needs to happen on my part,” Delia said. “I need to really take a hard look in the mirror and see what I need to do better and be more disciplined with my game.”

Delia is 3-0-1 since being called up from Rockford last month. He has a .952 save percentage and 2.00 goals against average.

Colliton homecoming

Even Jeremy Colliton, with his steely eyes and a personality to match, felt a little nostalgic walking into NYCB Live for the Hawks’ morning skate Thursday.

When pressed to offer something resembling human emotion, Colliton admitted it was a moderately special experience.

“It’s good memories,” he said. “It’s the only organization I was with, so fun to be back. They’ve made some changes, so that’s neat. It’d be nice to get a win here.”

Colliton played center in New York’s organization from 2005 through ’11, and his NHL career ended at 26 because of concussions.

That was the evocative part of his return to Long Island. More so than missing the Islanders and this arena, being back reminded him how much he misses playing. He always thought of coaching, but didn’t expect to be doing it at 33.

“I kinda wanted to play ‘til I was 40 and then figure it out,” he said. “I wasn’t ready to be done with hockey. I felt like I had a lot to contribute still and I loved competing and I loved the feeling after a win when your team has battled hard. [Coaching] is not the same as playing… but it’s as close as it can get.”

Roster shuffling

The Hawks activated defenseman Brandon Davidson, bringing them to the roster limit.

More moves are coming soon. The team traded for Edmonton forward Drake Caggiula on Sunday, but he can’t report until he obtains a visa and isn’t officially on the roster. Defenseman Henri Jokiharju returns next week, too, after playing for Finland in the IIHF World Junior Championship.