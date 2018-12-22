Blackhawks call up forward Jacob Nilsson, send D Luke Johnson to Rockford

The Blackhawks have been cycling through minor league prospects this month, and forward Jacob Nilsson is the next one to get his chance.

They called Nilsson up from Rockford this morning and sent defenseman Luke Johnson back to Rockford. Nilsson, 25, will be available when the team hosts Florida on Sunday. It will be his NHL debut if he plays.

He’s a scorer with extensive experience under Jeremy Colliton, who coached him in Sweden and Rockford. Nilsson had a goal and two assists in the IceHogs’ game Friday and has 14 points overall. When he played for Colliton on Mora IK in 2016-17, he posted 20 goals and 22 assists in 46 games.

The Hawks sent defenseman Luke Johnson back to Rockford, ending his two-game stint. He logged 17:41 of ice time in the wins at Dallas and Colorado.

Forward Jacob Nilsson (74), goalie Linden Marshall (40) and forward Beau Starrett (59) during the Blackhawks prospect camp which opened Monday, July 16 at the MB Ice Arena. | Erin Brown/Sun-Times

The team has two regulars on Injured Reserve in goalie Corey Crawford and center Marcus Kruger. Both have concussions and are eligible to return for the Dec. 27 game against Minnesota if cleared.