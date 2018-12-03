A ‘Groundhog Day’ redux? Blackhawks’ Jeremy Colliton keeps seeing same things

Jeremy Colliton won the first game he ever coached. The celebration didn’t last long.

Colliton was 29, a just-retired player surprisingly handed the reins of the Swedish hockey club Mora IK’s top team, which competed in the country’s top league. Games 2 through 4? All three were shutout defeats. It wasn’t his last rough patch with Mora.

“Small town, you can’t get away from it,” he recalled last week. “And, obviously, I was not the easiest pick to go in there as a head coach. I had never coached before.

“So then, I think my second-to-last year, we lost eight in a row in November. In that situation, we’re a small club; we were, like, on the edge financially. That’s pressure. That was 100 years of history.”

Jeremy Colliton behind the Blackhawks bench during his NHL coaching debut. (AP/David Banks)

It only seems like 100 years since the Blackhawks started the 2018-19 season 6-2-2. An alarming downhill run since then — with 15 losses in 18 games — has left longtime coach Joel Quenneville without a job and introduced Hawks fans to Colliton, 33, whose early impact on the team can’t yet be measured in any sort of positive way.

The Hawks (9-14-5) have dropped 10 of 13 on Colliton’s watch. They’ve been disastrous early in games, repeatedly digging themselves into near-hopeless holes. Colliton already has questioned their energy level, their focus, their “pulse.” After Sunday’s 3-2 loss to the Flames, the coach sounded almost surprised the team had competed as hard as it had.

“Yeah, they had some life,” he told reporters. “I thought we showed a little response. So let’s build on that now.”

In the infant stages of a deal that runs through the 2020-21 season, Colliton isn’t in danger of being kicked to the curb like his United Center co-tenant, Fred Hoiberg, who was fired Monday by the Bulls. But things have gotten more difficult for him. When he brought up the Mora stories, his point was that he’d been in stickier situations than the one in Chicago.

Several frustrating nights later, though, this Hawks mess has moved up the list. Is this the toughest stretch of his career?

“I don’t know,” he said. “Hard to say.”

After Saturday’s 5-2 loss in Nashville, Colliton was asked if he felt a little like Bill Murray’s character in the film “Groundhog Day” — watching the same recurring problems show up, and describing them in the same terms to the media, game after game as if on a loop. Perhaps it isn’t fair to ask a man about a movie that came out eight years after he was born, but Colliton seemed to appreciate the analogy.

He didn’t really bite on the question, though, his style — not unlike Hoiberg’s — seemingly to be more focused and measured, and less warm, fuzzy and loquacious. And that’s OK, for now.

It’s probably more important that Colliton continue getting to know his players — especially the veterans who never played for him with the Hawks’ American Hockey League affiliate in Rockford — than it is that we get to know him.

Does he have a read on the Hawks’ mental state? Because they sure seem to be in less-than-ideal shape on that front.

“I’m not sure,” he said after a loss to the Flames that at least was hard-fought. “It’s hard for me to know that. I don’t know these guys that well that I can look into their psyches. But I do think tonight they were trying to do the right things, and that’s a step. We can win that way.”

They’re going to have to, or else a bad couple of weeks in Sweden will seem like nothing.