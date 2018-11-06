Blackhawks, NHL community react to firing of coach Joel Quenneville

The Blackhawks unceremoniously fired Joel Quenneville, the most successful coach in franchise history, on Tuesday morning. He had one season remaining on his contract beyond the current one.

Quenneville will be replaced by Rockford IceHogs coach Jeremy Colliton, who led Rockford to its first-ever AHL Western Conference Finals appearance last season.

Along with Quenneville, assistant coaches Kevin Dineen and Ulf Samuelsson also got the ax. Barry Smith, who most recently served as the director of player evaluation for the Hawks, was promoted to assistant coach.

RELATED

• A winner and class act, Joel Quenneville deserved better than what he got

• Blackhawks fire coach Joel Quenneville along with 2 assistant coaches

The Blackhawks fired coach Joel Quenneville on Tuesday. | Christian Petersen/Getty Images

General manager Stan Bowman, team president John McDonough and chairman Rocky Wirtz parroted one another, calling the decision “difficult.”

And while the front office believes the move was in the “best interests of the Blackhawks organization” moving forward, the stunning news sent a shockwave through the Hawks’ community.

Jonathan Toews on Joel Quenneville’s firing: “It reinstates the urgency that our organization wants to win.” #Blackhawks — Madeline Kenney (@madkenney) November 6, 2018

“Quenneville deserves better,” former Hawks forward Daniel Carcillo tweeted. “A man’s man.”

Carcillo blamed McDonough, Bowman and senior vice president of hockey operations Al MacIssac for Quenneville’s exit and called the move a “desperate attempt to save jobs.”

“There has always been tension between Joel and [McDonough, Bowman and MacIsaac],” Carcillo wrote. He also aggressively criticized the team in a radio appearance on 670 The Score.

For the most part, Quenneville, who was known as a “players’ coach,” was well-liked by his teams.

Here’s how other members of the NHL community reacted to the Quenneville news:

I want to thank Joel Quenneville for his time as head coach of @NHLBlackhawks. He brought 3 Stanley Cups to the best city. Wishing him all the best in the future. Thanks Coach Q! #Blackhawks — Jeremy Roenick (@Jeremy_Roenick) November 6, 2018

THINK: Quenneville ends up in Florida with Dale.

WANT: Quenneville ends up with his Hockey Canada buddies and McDavid in Edmonton.

NEED: Terry Pegula gives Quenneville double Babcock's Leafs salary after being spurned by him, setting up rivalry for the ages in the coming years. — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) November 6, 2018

Joel Quenneville: Best #NHL coach of his generation? I don't think it's close. Three Stanley Cups, second all-time in wins to Scotty Bowman, career .610 points percentage, legendary 'stache. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) November 6, 2018

Probably quite a few NHL coaches are more than a little nervous today. One of them will end up having a worse day than Joel Quenneville. — Mark Potash (@MarkPotash) November 6, 2018