Blackhawks’ John Hayden goes on the offensive in new role

ST. PAUL, Minn. — John Hayden left college and promptly landed on a line with Jonathan Toews last spring, so his head isn’t exactly spinning now that he’s playing with two established veterans in Patrick Sharp and Artem Anisimov. But Hayden is still well aware of the chance he has, and so far, he’s been making the most of it.

“It’s a great opportunity with two great players,” he said. “I think this line is capable of a lot of offense, and I want to contribute to that. It’s nice playing with those guys, and I can learn from both of them.”

Hayden entered Saturday’s game against the Wild with a shorthanded goal and two assists in his last four games. The Yale graduate is a 6-3, 210-pound wrecking ball who spent the first few weeks of the season on the “energy line” with Lance Bouma and Tommy Wingels. But Anisimov said he quickly realized that Hayden has a lot more skill than he initially realized.

And as Hayden has gotten more comfortable in the NHL, he’s gotten more comfortable using that skill.

John Hayden shoots against the Flyers' Brian Elliott under pressure from Robert Hagg during Wednesday's game. (Getty Images)

“One thing we’ve noticed this year is his patience and play-recognition with the puck,” Joel Quenneville said. “Hopefully he gets more comfortable with the puck, and [more] confident taking it to the net. It’s not easy to teach that, but he’s willing to do that. That’s a big step forward in his game.”

With two finishers to his left, Hayden has been more of a playmaker than a shooter so far. In fact, he has just 13 shots on goal in 13 games this season. It hasn’t been a conscious effort to defer more, however. It’s all just part of his NHL development, just 25 games into his NHL career.

“I don’t think it’d be beneficial to change how I play based on my line,” Hayden said. “You start to change and you start to get away from your game, and my game’s the reason I’m here. I’m definitely comfortable now. But my goal is to be a much better player at the end of the season than I am now.”

Creating magic

Brandon Saad was brought back to Chicago largely to give Jonathan Toews the left wing he’d been searching for since Saad left. But Toews wasn’t the only Hawks forward who benefitted from having Saad on his line. During the 2014 playoffs, Saad and Patrick Kane had a prolific stint together, with Andrew Shaw at center.

With Saad scuffling after a brilliant start to the season, Quenneville has put the two back together, with Nick Schmaltz at center. Saad entered Saturday’s game with no goals and one assist in his last seven games (he had six goals and two assists in his first six games).

“Always be ready for the puck,” Saad said was the key to playing with Kane. “That guy creates magic out there, and regardless of what kind of situation you’re in, he’ll bring guys to him and find you open. So be ready for the puck and hunt down pucks and retrieve them for him.”

In the blood

The current incarnation of the Hawks is markedly different than the one Bruce Boudreau faced in the 2015 Western Conference final as coach of the Anaheim Ducks. It’s quite different than the one he faced last season in his first year as coach of the Wild. But despite all the roster upheaval, Boudreau still sees a constant in the Hawks.

“Kane, Toews, Seabrook, Keith, Crawford — that doesn’t change,” Boudreau said. “They’ve got the core of great players, and I was telling [my] guys they’ve got championship blood in them. When the going gets tough down there, they know how hard they have to play to bring it back up, and they’ve done it for years now. That’s why they’re great players.”

