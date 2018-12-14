Blackhawks’ Jonathan Toews aims for more after hitting 700-point mark

Somewhere, whether at the team facility or in a dusty closet at home, Blackhawks star Jonathan Toews has a collection of pucks and other memorabilia from the best moments of his career.

He wouldn’t know where to find them and he’s not sure exactly how they get there, but someday he’ll dig them up to reminisce.

“I think our equipment trainers do a pretty good job of that,” he said after this morning’s skate. “You’ve gotta ask them. I’m pretty sure they’re keeping track of that. It’s stuff I don’t appreciate in the moment, but later on I definitely will.”

Toews earned another memento in Wednesday’s game against Pittsburgh, when his empty-net goal secured victory and made him the seventh player in Hawks history to reach 700 career points. He added an assist to Brandon Saad less than a minute later to make it 701, which he matter-of-factly referred to as “pretty good.”

Chicago Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews, right, controls the puck against Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018, in Chicago.

Whoa, calm down. That qualifies as feverish excitement from someone known for humility and steadiness. But really, the 700-point mark didn’t cause much of a stir with Toews or in the locker room.

“Not really,” fellow center Dylan Strome said. “We haven’t done much. It’s obviously a pretty good accomplishment, but he’s got a lot of points. Hopefully he gets to 800, 900 and more.”

The goal and two assists against the Penguins marked Toews’ most productive game since an early-season hat trick and landed him in a Chicago 700 club that features all-time greats Stan Mikita, Bobby Hull and Denis Savard. Patrick Kane is fifth with 865 points.

The next man Toews aims to catch is longtime defenseman Doug Wilson at 779. That’s going to take a while if he can’t ramp up his scoring pace from the past two seasons, when he put up 52 and 58 points. He has 27 on 14 goals and 13 assists this year.

“I’m definitely proud of reaching (700), but I want to keep it going,” he said. “I feel like I can keep scoring at an even better rate than I have the last couple years, but it is nice to hit a number like that.

“I’m learning every day and getting better, I feel good physically and mentally and I’m learning a lot from the young guys… I’m learning and taking more time off the ice to keep improving skill aspects of my game.”

When the Hawks were dominant and pushing for a Stanley Cup every year, Toews said there was less emphasis on individual work and more “just trying to keep your head above water.”

As the Hawks try to climb out of the bottom of the Central Division, the next test being tonight against second-place Winnipeg, they’re looking for as much offense as they can get from Toews. The more milestones he hits, the better.

At 30 and in reasonably good health, he still has big goals for his career and could reach them over the next several seasons. When asked if he aspires to hit a gaudy number like 1,000 by the end of it, he downplayed the importance of shooting for that type of accomplishments.

“You can’t take those too seriously,” he said. “You’ve gotta take it day by day. A lot of things have to go right to have a great NHL career like that.

“You’ve gotta stay healthy, you’ve gotta take care of yourself and do all the little things right. It’s that process of doing everything right over time that kinda adds up to good results.”