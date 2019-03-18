Blackhawks lose to Canucks 3-2 in OT — get within 4 points of Coyotes

Blackhawks' captain Jonathan Toews (right) celebrates with teammate Patrick Kane (88) after scoring a goal against the Canucks in the first period Monday night at the United Center. It was Toews' 31st goal of the season. | Paul Beaty/AP photo

The Blackhawks came home with plenty of momentum after back-to-back road victories over the Maple Leafs and Canadiens gave them a five-game winning streak. But they settled for a point in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Arizona Coyotes before 21,496 at the United Center.

Erik Gustafsson’s goal on a shot from inside the blue line tied it with 3:13 left in regulation. But Bo Horvat scored 16 seconds into overtime as the Hawks (32-30-10, 74 points) moved to within four points of the wild-card leading Coyotes (36-31-6, 78 points), who lost to the Lightning 4-1 on Monday night in Tampa.

Jonathan Toews scored from in front at 19:25 of the first period to snap the Hawks’ 0-for-19 power-play skein and give them a 1-0 lead. Patrick Kane assisted on the goal for his 100th point of the season. Alexander Edler tied it 53 seconds into the second period when he scored four seconds into a power play, with Marcus Kruger off for interference. Markus Granlund scored on a rebound to give the Coyotes a 2-1 lead at 6:22 of the second.