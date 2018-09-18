Blackhawks’ Marcus Kruger hoping to move forward from ‘difficult’ last season

Center Marcus Kruger could sum up last season in one word: “difficult.”

In the matter of one year, Kruger, who spent his first seven NHL seasons with the Blackhawks, was traded to four teams, saw a demotion to the AHL and had sports hernia surgery.

So yes, “difficult” might be a good way to describe a season that went in every which way but the one Kruger had intended.

What’s important now is that Kruger, who posted only six points in 48 games with the Hurricanes before being relegated to the AHL in February, is looking to move past the adversities he faced last season and hopes return to his regular form.

“I gained a lot of experience from that,” Kruger said, “and I got stronger from that.”

The Hawks re-acquired Kruger in a July trade that shipped center Vinnie Hinostroza and right wing Marian Hossa’s contract to the Coyotes.

Kruger said he couldn’t have been more excited to return to Chicago, a place where he had won two Stanley Cups.

“It feels good [to be back],” he said. “Being away for a year definitely makes you appreciate this a lot and feels great being back with all the guys and everyone around the team again.”

The Hawks appear to want Kruger to take on a similar role as the one he previously filled with the team. At training camp, Kruger has mainly been the center of the Hawks’ fourth-line with forwards John Hayden and Andreas Martinsen on the perimeter.

Kruger, who only has one season left on his contract, feels like he’s not the only player that has something to prove this season. He said the entire Hawks’ locker room came into camp energized and ready to redeem themselves especially after they missing the playoffs last season.

“I feel like everyone has something to prove here,” Kruger said, “and everyone feels ready and really motivated to have a better season for me as well.”

Preseason opener notes

+The Hawks started goalie Cam Ward in the net for Tuesday’s 4-1 preseason loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets.

In the first period, Ward allowed two goals — including a power-play goal by center Alexander Wennberg.

Midway through the second period, goalie Collin Delia replaced Ward, who the Hawks signed to a one-year deal in July as a backup to goalie Corey Crawford. Ward finished the night with a .867 save percentage.

Ward’s performance was promising especially since the Hawks still don’t have a timetable for Crawford, who is dealing symptoms stemming from a concussion he suffered last year. Crawford hasn’t practiced with the team yet, but he did have his third consecutive on-ice session with goalie coach Jimmy Waite.

+The Hawks ended up empty handed with their two power-play opportunities in the first period.