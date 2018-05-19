Blackhawks’ Marian Hossa confirms his playing career is over

Marian Hossa finally confirmed the obvious, telling a Slovakian newspaper that his NHL career is over.

“I will not play hockey anymore,” Hossa told Novy cas.

Hossa sat out last season because of the side effects associated with the medication he took to combat what he deemed a “progressive skin disorder” — essentially, an allergy to his hockey equipment. Hossa has three years left on his Blackhawks contract, but at 39 years old, it’s been long assumed that he’d never play again.

He said the NHL sent him to a clinic in Minneapolis before last season to confirm that his medication would not allow him to continue playing. That allowed him to be placed on long-term injured reserve to avoid his $5.25-million cap hit.

Marian Hossa had 186 goals and 229 assists in eight seasons with the Blackhawks. (AP Photo)

The Hawks can continue to put him on LTIR, but more likely will pursue a trade. Hossa’s actual salary is just $1 million over the last three years of his contract, so he could be a valuable asset to a team trying to reach the cap floor.

“What I do know is that his status is unchanged,” Hawks general manager said last month. “His physical condition hasn’t improved, so at this point there’s no indication he’s going to play next year, either. That’s about all I know at this point. We’ll probably have more discussions on that in the coming weeks, but his medical condition is unchanged.”

Hossa recently put his Chicago home up for sale, and told the Slovakian paper he and his family will return to Slovakia. He suggested he would take a job with the Hawks organization once his contract expired. Hossa can’t simply retire without the Hawks being hit with significant recapture penalties that would count against the salary cap, so he’ll have to wait out the contract.

Hossa won three Stanley Cups with the Hawks and will go down as one of the franchise’s all-time greats. He had 525 goals and 609 assists in 1,309 career games with the Senators, Thrashers, Penguins, Red Wings and Hawks.